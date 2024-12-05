LithiumBank Reports >99% Impurity Removal, >3,000 mg/L Lithium in Eluate and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate from DLE Pilot Testing in Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, December 5, 2024 - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the desorption component of the initial Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") pilot plant testing campaign at the Calgary facility. This follows the results announced from the adsorption stage of the pilot plant testing process that was previously announced September 11, 2024. The desorption campaign generated multiple lithium-rich liquors (eluates) ranging from 2,600 mg/L lithium (2.6 g/L Li) to >4,000 mg/L lithium (4 g/L Li) that were blended to make a composite eluate with an average grade of >3,100 mg/L lithium (>3.1 g/L Li). The composite eluate was then used as the feedstock for refinery and downstream laboratory test work to produce a battery-grade lithium carbonate (>99.95% purity) product.

Brine collected from Boardwalk was processed through the adsorption circuit of the cDLE® pilot plant and successfully achieved >98% lithium recovery as previously reported by the Company in September. The loaded ion exchange material (or sorbent) was then manually processed to desorb the lithium from the sorbent using a dilute sulfuric acid solution. This process produced an eluate that removed greater than or equal to 99% of the impurities leaving a lithium concentration of at least 3,100 mg/L lithium.

The eluate quality summarised in the table 1 below is the result of a single cycle. Eluate grade and purity were largely in-line with results predicted from previous test work at a lab scale that was previously announced on Nov. 22, 2023. Consistent with the project's strategy of minimising the volumetric flow and impurity load entering the refinery, it is noted that the recent campaign demonstrated:

An average lithium concentration upgrade from feed of 44x.

The use of sulfuric acid - a low-cost industrial chemical - for desorption provides excellent rejection of impurities such as calcium, strontium and barium.

Table 1. Eluate grade from a single cycle of piloting

Metric Average Max Min Eluate Grade mg/L lithium

(g/L Li) 3,100

(3.1) 4,000

(4.0) 2,600

(2.6) Lithium Concentration Upgrade from Feed Brine 44x 57x 38x Impurity Rejection ≥99% Ba, Ca, K, Mg, Na, Sr

As an extension of the desorption campaign, preliminary purification of the eluate was undertaken at the Calgary facility. The chosen process utilised low-cost, industrial-grade reagents and demonstrated our ability to further reduce the impurity load on the downstream refinery. This preliminary purification further increased the rejection of impurities, without materially impacting the eluate grade, as summarised below.

Table 2. Eluate grade after a purification step showing additional impurity rejection.

Metric Average Max Min Eluate Grade (g/L Li) 3.1 4.0 2.6 Lithium Concentration Upgrade from Feed Brine 44x 57x 38x Impurity Rejection ≥99.95% Ba, Ca, K, Mg, Na, Sr

A 5L sample of the composite eluate was further refined into battery grade lithium carbonate by Telescope Innovations Corp. using their proprietary ReCRFT™ recrystallisation process. The cDLE® eluate was initially concentrated by evaporation, carbonated to form a crude lithium carbonate and then processed into battery-grade lithium carbonate. The analysis of the product at the various stages is summarized in Table 3 below.

Table 3. Composition of lithium concentrate, crude and processed lithium carbonate

Element Composition of cDLE® eluate after evaporation

(ppm) Composition of crude lithium carbonate

(ppm) Composition of recrystallised lithium carbonate

(ppm) Calcium (Ca) 2,409 21,323 32.5 Potassium (K) 941.0 <5 <5 Lithium (Li) 17,336 162,489 173,579 Magnesium (Mg) 137.0 351.7 9.3 Sodium (Na) 2,536 341.9 38.9 Purity (%) 74.22% 88.07% 99.95%

Figure 1. LithiumBank's DLE pilot plant facility: #1 - Raw brine brought in from Boardwalk (raw brine has been through a de-gassing process by AMGAS), #2 - Filtered brine tank holds brine post filtration for suspended solids and hydrocarbons (filtration system not visible in photo), #3 - Heated brine tank is insulated and holds brine at a temperature of ~70°C, #4 - DLE columns continuously move brine and the IX sorbent in a counter current manner, #5 - Baren brine, depleted of lithium is held here until properly disposed of in a disposal well, #6 - IX sorbent was collected for later processing for this particular pilot campaign (not visible in this photo).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10140/232603_947e8c0114754a71_001full.jpg

The brine that was processed by the adsorption circuit of the pilot plant was collected within the hydrocarbon zone from four wells in the Indicated resource area of Boardwalk (Figure 2) originally reported June 28, 2022 and are summarized in Table 4 below. In future piloting campaigns LithiumBank expects to process brine from the Company's own licensed well 100/10-06-069-21W5/00 ("10-6") which it has recently completed drilling as reported August 8, 2024. The Company has collected 248 cubic metres of brine from below the hydrocarbon zone for piloting purposes.

Table 4. Source brine for initial pilot campaign

Well ID Number of assays Maximum Grade Lithium (mg/L) Minimum Grade Lithium (mg/L) Average Grade Lithium (mg/L) 100/09-26-068-22W5/00 20 90.3 67.4 73.8 100/07-25-068-22W5/00 7 71.8 68.8 70.8 100/10-06-069-21W5/00 7 72.3 65.9 69.9 100/13-27-068-22W5/00 7 77.6 65.7 72.6 Average grade 71.8

Figure 2: Boardwalk map showing location of bulk brine sample wells and NI 43-101 resource estimate area entitled: Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) For LithiumBank Resources Corp. Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West-Central Alberta, Canada, effectively dated February 22, 2024 and authored by the following Qualified Persons: Roy Eccles, P. Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Kim Mohler, P. Eng. of GLJ Ltd., Gordon MacMillan, P. Geol. of Fluid Domains, Jim Touw, P. Geol. of HCL Ltd., Frederick Scott, P. Eng. of Scott Energy, Egon Linton, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., Evan Jones, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., Stefan Hlouschko, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd., and Lisa Park, AusIMM. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The Estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10140/232603_947e8c0114754a71_002full.jpg

The Company's DLE facility in Calgary includes a satellite lab operated by AGAT Laboratories. The on-site, 3rd party, AGAT Lab is a vital piece of equipment that allows real time assay results during the piloting campaign on a 24-hour basis. This helps ensure efficient processing and allows for real time adjustments as and when required. To ensure Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC") standard reference material was used on a regular basis as well as duplicate samples that were run at the on-site lab and at AGAT's main lab in Calgary.

The Company would also like to comment on disclosure initially made on September 11, 2024, when it announced that a portion of the DLE pilot plant was operating over a period of four and a half days continuously for 120 hours. For clarity, after further audit the plant had an uptime of 95% during this operating period. Furthermore, the audit indicated that a total of 29,000L of brine was put through the adsorption portion of the piloting process and not the previously stated 40,000L of brine.

