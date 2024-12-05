Omineca Expands Lode Gold Drilling Program Employing Second Drill Rig at Wingdam

SASKATOON, Dec. 5, 2024 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) (OTCQB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that a second drill has been mobilized to accelerate the Wingdam lode gold exploration program currently underway in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia. The first 3 diamond drill holes were extended in length with the third hole currently underway at 550 meters. The second drill rig has commenced drilling hole number 4 across the Lightning Creek valley to the north. It is expected that given the encouraging sulphide mineralization evident in the first three holes that the entire program may be expanded in length with more targets added. Drill core is being logged and cut with some samples already prepared to ship for assay. Results will be reported as they are received and interpreted.

The dominant rock type logged in the first drill hole is comprised of metamorphosed siltstone (phyllite) with banded fracture-fill quartz/calcite veining, in part brecciated and sheared (see 2 photos below), containing varying concentrations of localized semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization. Preliminary observations indicate that the favorable geology appears to continue at depth. The host rock and mineralization resemble the gold-bearing vein type mineralization at the neighbouring Cariboo Gold Project operated by Osisko Development Corp.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

