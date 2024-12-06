TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

WHITE ROCK, December 5, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG approved the grant of a total of 3,825,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.14, to vest as to 25% immediately upon grant and 25% each year thereafter, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.
The grant of 3,825,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company is in line with the Company's annual issuance under its long term incentive plan.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Fletcher Morgan Chief Executive Officer
For further information contact: TDG Gold Corp. Telephone: +1.604.536.2711 Email: info@tdggold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!