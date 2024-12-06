Northern Lights Confirms Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

Vancouver, December 6, 2024 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the following corporate update confirming the availability of shareholder meeting materials for the company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Due to the continuing Canadian postal strike, the information circular and related materials for the AGM, are posted under the company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the company's website, www.northernlightsresources.com. Shareholders of the company are encouraged to access the meeting materials directly through the Company's website or may contact the Company to request electronic copies of the meeting materials via email. In the event that the postal strike ends prior to the meeting, the company will mail the meeting materials in the ordinary course, but there can be no assurance that the meeting materials will be received by the shareholder prior to the meeting.

E-mails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting will be sent by the company's transfer agent, Computershare, to registered shareholders for whom Computershare has an e-mail address. Registered shareholders who do not receive an e-mail from Computershare with their proxy, should contact Computershare's investor centre at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST; Monday to Friday) to request proxies and voting control numbers.

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their broker representative.

For Further Information

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor will be forthcoming. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

