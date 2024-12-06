NeoTerrex Minerals: New Assay Results at Galactic Reveal High Concentrations of Zirconium and Tantalum, Key Elements to the Nuclear Energy Industry

Ottawa, December 6, 2024 - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its surface exploration program at the Galactic project, located in eastern Quebec.

Highlights

38 critical minerals occurrences discovered since June 2024

Minerals key to nuclear industry, military, robotics and green energy sectors

Zirconium assay results among highest recorded in the province (9.5% Zr)

Numerous Tantalum, Dysprosium, Neodymium and Niobium occurrences

Grab samples collected from outcrops and boulders during the Company's summer exploration program at the Galactic project indicate that in addition to containing high concentrations of Niobium ("Nb"), Neodymium ("Nd") and Dysprosium (see August 22nd, 2024 news release) the area also hosts large concentrations of the critical minerals Zirconium ("Zr") and Tantalum ("Ta"). An updated map and table of best results which meet the occurrence thresholds established by the Quebec ministry is provided below.

Galactic Project

Occurrence UTME UTMN Nb (ppm) Ta (ppm) Dy (ppm) Nd (ppm) Zr (%) Andromeda I 640120 5588236 9220 535 3020 6330 5.56 Andromeda II 640092 5588195 866 65.7 552 4580 0.98 Andromeda III 640086 5588170 1730 114.5 449 3290 0.25 Andromeda IV 640152 5588214 4070 199 1915 2270 0.85 Andromeda IX 640173 5588151 2270 63.8 1130 1155 0.47 Andromeda V 640122 5588243 8100 562 1160 2110 9.25 Andromeda VI 640062 5588225 2670 126 352 1300 0.97 Andromeda VII 640212 5588202 2870 132 241 365 0.05 Andromeda VIII 640185 5588174 1750 101 105 239 0.26 Aquarius I 641905 5588183 215 12.75 102 1105 2.51 Canis Major 639980 5587984 4490 189.5 2120 3310 3.79 Canis Minor 640013 5587972 508 66.5 142 1370 0.67 Centaurus I 639854 5587826 10400 408 2410 2860 0.79 Ceres I 639064 5588754 1895 336 1005 16350 0.06 Corvus I 638750 5588914 797 50.6 188 757 4.37 Cygnus I 639699 5588962 3400 172.5 288 1295 7.02 Cygnus II 639693 5588953 2220 102.5 162 270 5.90 Cygnus III 639699 5588887 776 41.5 97 797 0.46 Draco I 638958 5589082 1905 129.5 61 215 0.22 Draco II 638995 5589150 648 63.5 58 1095 0.13 Gemini I 639828 5588994 8880 442 4750 9000 0.64 Gemini II 639821 5588991 5260 273 446 952 0.54 Hubble I 639472 5589687 2490 202 3 6 0.03 Hydra I 639063 5588932 1790 103.5 296 1025 0.31 Orion I 638306 5590349 59 2.51 184 13900 0.00 Pegasus I 638864 5588830 11000 902 539 1710 0.04 Pegasus II 638905 5588812 2440 155.5 244 812 0.55 Sagan I 640110 5588435 1190 69.4 79 102 0.21 Sagittarius I 641309 5588272 5160 229 342 758 0.42 Sagittarius II 641314 5588241 1820 40.5 125 39 0.16 Scorpius I 638940 5588969 2690 178.5 651 5520 2.76 Scorpius II 638930 5588907 2000 116.5 72 225 0.37 Scorpius III 638902 5588964 1640 96.6 182 425 0.60 Taurus I 640501 5587984 1190 50 148 1030 0.92 Ursa I 640496 5587824 3030 120 452 719 0.95 Vesta I 641802 5588123 129.5 7.44 50 1055 0.59

Table 1: List of new discoveries. Nb, Ta, Dy, Nd and Zr in grab samples

Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO for NeoTerrex commented: "A review of the data collected this past summer along with the new assay results paints a clearer picture and magnitude of what our geologists have uncovered. The fact that 20% of the samples collected in a 5 square-kilometre area contain high concentrations of these critical minerals is quite remarkable and goes to show that follow-up work is required here. In addition, the Zirconium values are amongst the highest in Quebec and are comparable to those encountered at the Strange Lake and Crater Lake projects, which are located much further away from any infrastructure, unlike our Galactic project."

Demand for these critical minerals is expected to grow substantially over the next few years due to their critical role in various key the industries. The unique properties of Zirconium make it ideal for use in nuclear reactors as a cladding material for Uranium rods, where it serves as a barrier between the radioactive uranium or plutonium fuel and the reactor coolant. Niobium is a key component in the aerospace and defense industries, where it enhances the performance of jet engines and rockets. It is also indispensable in advanced scientific and medical technologies, such as superconducting magnets used in MRI machines. Dysprosium and Neodymium are essential for advanced technologies, particularly in clean energy and defense, most notably wind turbines, electric vehicle motors, precision-guided missiles and aircraft systems. With the limited global supply concentrated in a few countries, securing access to these critical minerals is crucial for technological innovation, energy transitions, and national security.

The Galactic project, spanning 11,156 hectares, is located 50 kilometres northwest of the major mining port of Sept-Îles, Quebec and within 35 kilometres of highway access and electricity. NeoTerrex geologists had identified the area as having excellent potential for discovery due to the presence of a peralkaline granitic complex, a common environment for significant critical mineral deposits.

The Galactic project was mostly explored in the 1970s when Niobium was first discovered. It has since remained relatively unexplored until NeoTerrex completed a 3-week, helicopter-assisted exploration program in June 2024 which focused on the southwestern portion of the project where bedrock exposure seemed more prevalent. 200 grab samples were taken over an area covering approximately 2,150 hectares.

Mineralization is principally associated with swarms of syenitic and pegmatitic dykes within larger intrusives or gneiss. The dykes contain various exotic minerals that could not be identified in the field. Mineralogy studies are underway to determine the nature of the minerals observed. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective samples and may not necessarily be representative of the mineralization hosted on the Galactic project.

Management prioritizes local involvement and plans to engage with nearby communities in preparation for a second phase of exploration on the multiple discoveries and the areas not yet covered.

QAQC

Analyses were performed by ALS Canada Ltd. with the analytical procedure performed in Vancouver (BC). All samples were analyzed using the method ME-MS89L. Ce, Dy, La, Nd, Pr and Y were used for monitoring the analyses.

A total of 10 blanks and 10 certified reference materials (CRMs) with known grades (OREAS 463) were inserted among the samples for an insertion rate of 9.6%. Rare earth element concentrations were provided from a lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS analysis (ME-ICP81 and ME-MS89L).

Valour Project

Drilling is ongoing at the Valour project with approximately half the drill holes having been completed to date (refer to November 20, 2024 news release). The drill program is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the province of Quebec with the majority of its projects located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America with the exploration and development of new deposits.

