Rio Tinto renews support for prevention of gender-based violence across Canada

On National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Rio Tinto is reinforcing its commitment to addressing domestic and family violence by extending support to local organisations across Canada. For the fifth consecutive year, Rio Tinto is partnering with organisations that provide shelters, counselling, education, training, and activities to help women, children, and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community rebuild their lives.

This year, Rio Tinto is contributing $350,000 to support 14 organisations delivering essential services to those affected by gender-based violence.

Executive Director of Rio Tinto Aluminium Quebec Operations Stéphanie Gignac said: "Gender-based violence impacts all aspects of society, and supporting survivors is vital to building safer and stronger communities. At Rio Tinto, we are proud to partner with organisations across Canada that offer life-changing resources to women, children, and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals. As someone actively involved in initiatives to advance opportunities for women, I understand the importance of creating safe spaces-both in the workplace and in our communities-to promote equality and empowerment."

Since 2020, Rio Tinto has provided $1.935 million in funding for this initiative in Canada only, delivering support to organisations such as Centre de Solidarité Lesbienne.

Coordinator, Volunteer and Community Engagement Lead Aud Langelier said: "Rio Tinto's donation will enable our organisation to directly invest in the support services offered to our communities, thereby concretely improving the lives of every individual who visits the Centre de Solidarité Lesbienne (CSL). In the 1990s, we founded our organisation with a focus on domestic violence in lesbian relationships (we were known at the time as the Groupe d'Intervention en Violence Conjugale chez les Lesbiennes). Domestic violence in lesbian/lesboqueer relationships differs significantly from that in heterosexual relationships, and this donation will help reduce barriers to accessing tailored support for our communities. It will allow us to provide more assistance to our members and address our ever-growing waiting list."

Beyond community partnerships, Rio Tinto is dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace for all employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity. The findings from the Everyday Respect Progress Report highlight persistent challenges in some areas, underscoring the need for sustained effort to drive cultural change. While progress is underway, Rio Tinto recognises that becoming an organisation where every day is safe, respectful, and productive requires ongoing commitment.

Rio Tinto also offers resources such as additional paid leave, emergency housing, and financial support for employees affected by gender-based violence, along with training programs to ensure colleagues can respond effectively and provide support.

This year, Rio Tinto is partnering with the following 14 organisations:

Centre de femmes du Pays Maria-Chapdelaine, Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec

Centre de femmes mieux-être de Jonquière, Jonquiere, Quebec

Centre de Solidarité Lesbienne, Montreal, Quebec

Centre Femmes Aux 4 Vents, Sept-Iles, Quebec

Centre Le Volet des Femmes, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec

Hope Haven, Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador

La maison d'hébergement Ashpikun, Matimekush-Lac John, Quebec

La Maison la Grande Ourse Montérégie, Sorel-Tracy, Quebec

LOVE, Montreal, Quebec

Native Women's Association of the NWT, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Omineca Safe Home Society, Vanderhoof, British-Columbia

Puakuteu Comité des femmes de Mashteuiatsh, Mashteuiatsh, Quebec

Regroupement Mamit Innuat Inc., Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec

Tamitik Status of Women, Kitimat, British-Columbia

Notes to editors

Recognizing domestic violence is critical and can help save a life. If someone shares that they have been experiencing domestic violence, it is important to find a way to help that is safe and respectful. Resources on how to help people going through domestic violence can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241206721033/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to vanessa.damha@riotinto.com

Media Relations

Vanessa Damha

T +1 514 715-2152

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Canada