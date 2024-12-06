Equity Metals to Acquire 100% of the Arlington Gold Property

Vancouver, December 6, 2024 - Equity Metals Corp. (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the letter agreement with Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen") dated November 5, 2024 (the "Arlington Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has the option to earn a 100% interest in nine claims, totaling 3,583.89 ha, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia (the "Arlington Property").

Pursuant to the Arlington Agreement, the Company has now paid Origen $80,000 ($30,000 of which is reimbursement of costs associated with the bond posted in regards to the current drill permit to be assigned to Equity) and has issued to Origen 944,686 common shares of Equity valued at $200,000. In order to exercise its option under the Arlington Agreement, the Company must also meet the following obligations within one year: (i) pay Origen $50,000; (ii) issue to Origen 2,000,000 shares; and (iii) incur exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Arlington Property.

Origen will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns, provided that the Company may purchase 1% of such royalty at any time for the price of $1,000,000.

Initial work on the project by Equity will include detailed soil sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and potentially trenching toward further refinement of the known targets to be followed by initial drilling in 2025.

See the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024 for further details on the Arlington Property and previous work completed on the project.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Arlington Property and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."



Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo

President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the exercise of the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property and future exploration plans and expenditures on the Arlington Project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232722