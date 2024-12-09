Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Dec. 09, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that on December 6, 2024 Mr Mark Learmonth, a Director and the CEO of the Company, purchased 2,047 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.30.

Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 187,031 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.97% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM