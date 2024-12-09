Defiance Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting and Election of Director

Vancouver, December 9, 2024 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGM") held on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Shareholders approved all items to be acted upon, as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated October 23, 2024, namely:

Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's 2021 Omnibus Plan

A total of 81,955,531 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 29.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (see below).

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES WITHHELD To set the number of directors at four 99.880% 0.120% n/a To elect the following as directors: Christopher Wright 99.592% n/a 0.408% Ronald Sowerby 99.648% n/a 0.352% James Bergin 98.076% n/a 1.924% George Cavey 99.455% n/a 0.545% Appointment of Auditor 99.844% n/a 0.156% Approve, ratify and confirm the 2021 Omnibus Plan 97.057% 2.943% n/a

The Company is pleased to announce that, subsequent to the AGM, Paul A. Smith, was appointed a director. Mr. Smith was not included in the Company's AGM materials due to a decision to not stand for re-election. Mr. Smith agreed to stay on as a director with the Company after the mailing of the Company's AGM materials.

Defiance Silver is pleased that Paul has agreed to resume his role as a Director of the Company. Paul brings an exceptional breadth of experience and deep industry knowledge, cultivated over a distinguished 36-year career in the non-ferrous mining and smelting industry.

Throughout his career, Paul has held key roles with prominent organizations such as Rio Tinto Zinc, Pasminco, Mount Isa Mines, and Pechiney World Trade, working both in the UK and internationally. His expertise spans operations, finance, and strategic development within the sector.

In addition to his extensive corporate experience, Paul was a founding shareholder and Finance Director of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited, a leading global trader of copper, zinc, and lead concentrates. After contributing to the company's growth and success, he departed in May 2012 to explore investment opportunities and dedicate time to charitable endeavors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to the team," said Chris Wright, Chairman & CEO of Defiance Silver. "His unparalleled experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive our projects forward."

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to advance our projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

CEO & Chairman of the Board

