Metalla Announces Appointment Of Chris Beer To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2024 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has appointed Chris Beer to the board of directors of the Company, as an independent director, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Beer brings over 35 years of experience in mining finance and exploration. For the past 24 years, he served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management, where he led award-winning global portfolios in precious metals, natural resources, energy, and clean energy. Chris began his career as an exploration geologist with Noranda Exploration and later spent seven years as a mining analyst at leading Canadian banks. He holds the CFA designation, an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Brett Heath, CEO of Metalla, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our Board of Directors. He brings extensive experience in the mineral resources sector, including nearly two and half decades as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management. Chris' experience as one of the premier asset allocators in the metals and mining industry parallels our approach and strategy and strengthens our board's depth and breadth of experience. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and unique perspective as we work together to create long-term value for our shareholders and broader stakeholders."

Chris Beer commented: "I am honored to join the Board of Metalla as the Company continues to advance its path toward building a leading royalty and streaming company. Metalla's industry leading production growth, robust asset portfolio and successful track record of value accretive transactions have solidified its position as an emerging leader in the royalty space. I look forward to working with Metalla's experienced team to drive sustainable growth and maximize value for all stakeholders."

INVESTMENT AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT GRANT

Concurrent with his appointment as Director, the Company is also pleased to announce Chris Beer has agreed to purchase 40,000 shares of Metalla in the market. Effective December 9, 2024, Metalla has granted, in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan, an aggregate of 40,000 restricted share units (each "RSU") to Mr. Beer. The RSUs will vest in two equal installments annually from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting.

Metalla is a precious and base metals royalty and streaming company with a focus on gold, silver, and copper royalties and streams. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold, silver, and copper companies for the next commodities cycle.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and the Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

All statements included herein that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the ‎future ‎are ‎forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of ‎forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", ‎‎"estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", ‎‎"aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or ‎variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be ‎identified by statements ‎to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, ‎occur or be ‎achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements ‎regarding Mr. Beer's future contributions to the Company; regulatory approval of Mr. Beer's appointment; the purchase by Mr. Beer of 40,000 shares of Metalla in the market; the vesting and settlement of the RSUs.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information ‎currently available to ‎management. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, ‎estimates of amounts not yet determinable ‎and assumptions that, while believed by management to be ‎reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, ‎economic and competitive uncertainties, and ‎contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and ‎unknown risks and ‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause ‎‎Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied thereby, and ‎are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other ‎factors set out herein, including but not ‎limited to: that the expectations regarding Mr. Beer's future contributions to the Company will not be realized; that Mr. Beer's appointment will not receive regulatory approval; that Mr. Beer will not acquire 40,000 shares of Metalla in the market; that the RSUs will not vest of be settled; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; the ‎absence of control over mining operations from which ‎Metalla will ‎purchase precious metals pursuant to ‎gold streams, silver streams and other agreements or from which it will receive royalty ‎payments ‎‎pursuant to net smelter returns, gross overriding royalties, gross ‎value royalties and other royalty ‎agreements or ‎interests and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to ‎‎international operations, government and ‎environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and ‎‎operations, actual results of mining and current exploration ‎activities, conclusions of economic ‎‎evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; risks related to ‎exchange rate ‎‎fluctuations; that payments in respect of streams and royalties may be delayed or may never be made;‎ ‎‎risks ‎related to Metalla's reliance on public disclosure and other ‎information regarding the mines or ‎‎projects ‎underlying its streams ‎and royalties;‎ ‎that some royalties or ‎streams may be subject to ‎confidentiality arrangements that limit or prohibit ‎disclosure ‎regarding ‎those ‎royalties and streams;‎ ‎‎business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by, Metalla;‎ that ‎‎Metalla's cash flow is ‎dependent on the activities of others;‎ that Metalla has had negative cash flow from ‎operating activities ‎in ‎the past; ‎that some royalty and stream interests are subject to rights of other ‎interest-holders;‎ ‎that ‎Metalla's royalties and ‎streams may have unknown defects;‎ risks related to ‎Metalla's two ‎material assets, ‎the Côté property and the Taca Taca property;‎ risks related to general ‎business and economic ‎conditions;‎ risks related to global ‎financial conditions, geopolitical events and other uncertainties;‎ ‎risks ‎related to epidemics, ‎pandemics or ‎other public health crises, and the ‎spread of other ‎viruses or ‎pathogens, and the ‎potential impact thereof on Metalla's ‎business, operations and financial ‎condition; ‎‎that Metalla is dependent on its key personnel;‎ ‎ risks ‎related to Metalla's financial controls;‎ ‎ dividend ‎policy and ‎future payment of dividends;‎ ‎competition;‎ that ‎project operators may not respect ‎contractual obligations;‎ that Metalla's ‎royalties and streams may be ‎unenforceable;‎ risks related to ‎conflicts of interest of Metalla's directors and officers;‎ that ‎Metalla may ‎not be able to obtain adequate ‎financing in the future;‎ ‎‎ risks ‎related to Metalla's ‎current credit facility and financing agreements;‎ ‎litigation;‎ ‎title, permit or ‎license disputes related to ‎‎interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds, or ‎may acquire, a ‎‎royalty, stream or other ‎interest;‎ interpretation by ‎government entities of tax laws or the implementation ‎of new tax laws;‎ ‎changes in tax laws impacting Metalla;‎ risks related to ‎anti-bribery and anti-corruption ‎laws; credit and ‎liquidity risk; risks related to Metalla's information systems and cyber ‎security;‎ risks ‎posed by activist ‎shareholders;‎ ‎ that Metalla may suffer reputational damage in the ordinary course of ‎business;‎‎ ‎risks ‎related to acquiring, investing in or developing resource projects;‎ ‎ risks applicable to ‎owners and ‎operators of properties in ‎which Metalla holds an interest;‎ ‎ exploration, development and ‎operating risks;‎ ‎‎risks related to climate change;‎ ‎environmental risks;‎ ‎that the exploration and ‎development activities ‎related to mine operations are subject to extensive laws ‎‎and ‎regulations;‎ that the ‎operation of a mine or ‎project is subject to the receipt and maintenance of permits from ‎‎‎governmental ‎authorities;‎ ‎ risks ‎associated with the acquisition and maintenance of mining infrastructure;‎ ‎that Metalla's ‎‎success is ‎dependent on the efforts of operators' employees;‎ ‎risks related to mineral resource and ‎mineral reserve ‎estimates;‎ ‎that mining depletion may not be replaced by the discovery of new mineral ‎reserves;‎ that ‎operators' mining operations ‎are ‎subject to risks that may not be able to be insured ‎against;‎ ‎ risks ‎related to land title;‎ risks related to international operations;‎ ‎risks related to operating in ‎countries with ‎developing economies;‎ ‎risks related to the construction, development and ‎expansion of ‎mines or ‎projects;‎ risks associated with operating in areas that are presently, or were formerly, inhabited ‎or used ‎‎by ‎indigenous peoples;‎ that Metalla is required, in certain jurisdictions, to allow individuals from ‎that ‎jurisdiction to hold ‎‎nominal interests in ‎Metalla's subsidiaries in that jurisdiction;‎ the volatility of the ‎stock ‎market;‎ ‎that existing securityholders ‎may be diluted;‎ ‎risks related to Metalla's public disclosure ‎‎obligations;‎ ‎risks associated with future sales or issuances of debt or ‎equity securities; risks associated ‎‎with the Company's loan facility;‎ that there can be no assurance that an active trading ‎market for ‎‎Metalla's securities will be sustained;‎ risks related to the enforcement of civil judgments against Metalla; ‎‎‎risks ‎relating to Metalla potentially being a passive "foreign investment company" within the meaning ‎of ‎‎U.S. federal tax ‎laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ‎the Company's most recent Annual ‎Information Form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents ‎filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities ‎regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at ‎www.sedarplus.ca and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the ‎EDGAR website at ‎www.sec.gov. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, ‎‎events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be ‎other factors that cause ‎actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There ‎can be no assurance that forward-looking ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and ‎future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such ‎statements. Accordingly, readers ‎should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation ‎to update or ‎alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. For the reasons ‎set forth ‎above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

