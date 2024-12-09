VR Resources Signs MOU with Lac Des Milles Lacs First Nation, Northwestern Ontario

VANCOUVER, Dec. 09, 2024 - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; OTC:VRRCF; FSE: 5VR), (the "Company" or "VR"), is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation ("LDMLFN") with respect to VR's recently acquired Empire, Silverback and Rambler projects (the "Projects") in Northern Ontario, near the town of Upsala.

From VR's CEO, Justin Daley, "this MOU reflects a mutual desire for VR and LDMLFN to work together in a collaborative, mutually beneficial, and respectful manner with the shared goals of social, ecological, cultural and economic well-being. The MOU also establishes various areas of benefit sharing, including a commitment by VR and LDMLFN to jointly identify opportunities for LDMLFN community members to participate in VR's exploration programs through local business, employment and training opportunities where possible."

VR looks forward to working in partnership with LDMLFN throughout its exploration and appreciates the community's support to our projects moving forward.

About the Projects

The Empire, Silverback and Rambler projects are located within the traditional territories of the Lac des Milles Lacs First Nation and represent an expansion of the Company's long standing KSZ strategy in the James Bay Basin of Ontario, 600 km away, on similarly long-lived, crustal-scale structures intersecting greenstone belts within the Archean Superior craton. This new Western Superior strategy is focused on exploring large intrusive complexes with demonstrated gold and copper mineralization in hydrothermal and magmatic systems. The opportunity for VR is to be the first to apply the latest mineral deposit models and research along with modern exploration technology on the projects, in a historically underexplored area.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances large-scale, blue-sky opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada, and more recently made Canada's newest bluesky discovery of a diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe at its Northway project. VR applies modern exploration technologies and leverages in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

