Osisko Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2024 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR: TSX & NYSE) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Corporation's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB Program"). Under the terms of the NCIB Program, Osisko may acquire up to 9,331,275 of its common shares ("Common Shares") from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX.

The NCIB Program will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative trading systems in Canada, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases under the NCIB Program will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, including pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers and private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority.

Repurchases under the NCIB Program may commence on December 12, 2024 and will terminate on December 11, 2025 or on such earlier date as the NCIB Program is completed. Daily purchases will be limited to 73,283 Common Shares, other than block purchase exemptions, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ending November 30, 2024, being 293,134 Common Shares.

The price that the Corporation may pay for any Common Share purchased in the open market under the NCIB Program will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase (plus brokerage fees) and any Common Share purchased by the Corporation will be cancelled. In the event that the Corporation purchases Common Shares by pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the Common Shares may be, and will be in the case of purchases by private agreements, as may be permitted by the securities regulatory authority, at a discount to the market price of the Common Shares at the time of the acquisition.

The Board of Directors of Osisko believes that the underlying value of the Corporation may not be reflected in the market price of the Common Shares from time to time and that, accordingly, the purchase of Common Shares will increase the proportionate interest in the Corporation of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders of the Corporation.

As of November 30, 2024, there were 186,625,503 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The 9,331,275 Common Shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB Program represent approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at such date.

Under the prior NCIB Program, which commenced on December 12, 2023 and will terminate on December 11, 2024, the Corporation received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 9,258,298 Common Shares. Under such NCIB Program, the Corporation purchased 26,000 Common Shares at a weighted average price of approximately $22.48 per Common Share through the facilities of the TSX.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, which is home to one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Forward-looking statements

