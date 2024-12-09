Perpetua Resources Announces Continued Cooperation with U.S. Antimony

U.S. Antimony Corporation operates an antimony processing facility in Montana with potential capabilities to process certain quantities of antimony concentrate from the Stibnite Gold Project.

BOISE, Dec. 9, 2024 - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Perpetua Resources Idaho, Inc., has agreed to conduct metallurgical testing of antimony concentrate samples from Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project ("Project") with Montana-based United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) ("USAC").

"We are focused on exploring all possible avenues to build a fully American antimony supply chain," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "The antimony produced by the Stibnite Gold Project can serve America's needs, and we're dedicated to investigating all options to develop a fully domestic antimony supply chain."

"If we can do this in America, then we should do this in America," said Gary C. Evans, Chairman of U.S. Antimony Corporation. "U.S. Antimony has a long history of processing antimony products for American users and is dedicated to securing future capacity to meet increasing domestic demand."

The Stibnite Gold Project has an antimony reserve of 148 million pounds, making it one of the largest reserves of antimony not under Chinese influence and the only U.S. domestic reserve. The Project is expected to supply about 35 percent of total U.S. antimony demand in the first six years of operations, based on the 2023 USGS antimony commodity summary.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grids in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement ("TIA") of $59.2 million in Defense Production Act Title III ("DPA") funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

