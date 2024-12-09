EDM Provides an Update on DMS Study and Scotia Mine Advancement

Halifax, December 9, 2024 - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update on our recent activities and progress on advancing the Scotia Mine to production.

"We are pleased to provide an update to our investors on the continued progress made on the advancement of the Scotia Mine towards commercial production," said, Mr. Mark Haywood, President & CEO. "In addition to progressing key tasks required for production to start, we have completed ore sample separation trials using a Dense Media Separation ("DMS") pilot plant at a SGS Laboratory in Ontario. DMS plants are increasingly being used by other base metal mines as a low capital and operating cost method of increasing feed head grades," he added.

Dense Media Separation Study

As previously announced on May 16, 2024, a DMS study was commissioned to determine the viability of utilizing DMS equipment at the Scotia Mine (the "DMS Study"). EDM has engaged SGS Laboratories ("SGS") to conduct the DMS Study and to utilize their DMS pilot plant located in Lakefield, Ontario to complete the necessary sample runs with ore from the Scotia Mine.

DMS equipment is designed to efficiently separate waste rock from mineralized rock, and when successful increases the feed head grades of the mineralized rock being processed in various processing circuits, which in turn reduces processing costs and energy consumption of downstream processes such as grinding and flotation. The benefits of adding DMS equipment are significant as this equipment may:

1) reduce the amount of material processed in the mill, may significantly elevate the feed head grades;

2) reduce the operating cost per pound of zinc and lead produced; and also

3) reduce the quantity of tailings produced.

SGS has completed two trials of the Scotia Mine ore using their DMS pilot plant: (a) a high-grade ore sample (the "High-Grade Sample"); and, (b) a blended batch ore sample (the Blended Sample). The Blended Sample is representative of the typical ore zones to be mined at the Scotia Mine. The DMS trials are expected to provide an accurate direct assessment of the benefits of utilizing DMS equipment at the Scotia Mine.

The results of the High-Grade Sample DMS Study are expected to be available next week. Results of the Blended Sample DMS Study will be provided in due course.

Scotia Mine Progress

The Company received the authorization from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change for the date extension request of the Environmental Assessment Approval for the Southwest Expansion Project. The date extension has been granted for commencement of work on the Southwest Expansion Pit by September 9, 2026. This provides an extended runway for EDM to mine the full extent of the Stage 1 pit when in production.

Working with its specialist consultants, EDM has also advanced the ongoing surface and ground water modelling as part of the application for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans ("DFO"). There has been a total of 12.5 hectares scoped and designed, for the fish habitat offsetting work anticipated to be required as part of the Fisheries Act Authorization. The total hectares required to be designed for the fish habitat offsetting has not yet been defined by the Company's consultants.

EDM has completed and finalized the Mine Plans required for the DFO application. This mine plan includes mine development of the Stage 1 pit design which has shown strong economic robustness across a range of metal prices and operating conditions.

Additionally, as part of the important social license initiatives for re-starting the mine in 2026, the Company continues its outreach and engagement with the First Nation Stakeholders in Nova Scotia as well as the community near the Scotia Mine.

Other Corporate Matters

EDM's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders has been scheduled for February 14, 2025. Further details of the AGM will be provided in the management information circular and meeting materials to be distributed prior to the AGM.

Mr. Arnab Kumar De replaces Mr. Kevin Farrell as EDM's Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2024. Mr. Arnab Kumar De, CPA, CGMA, CMA, MBA, is a strong, seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in financial management, financial planning, business optimization and strategy development. He is a principal of Resurgent Montreal Inc., a financial management consulting firm. Mr. De provides CFO and financial advisory services to several public and private companies in the mineral exploration sector, among others. The Company would also like to thank Mr. Kevin Farrell, our interim Chief Financial Officer, who has diligently and professionally served the Company since February 2023. Arnab De and Kevin have completed their handover, and we look forward to Arnab's professional role as our new Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has agreed to issue Novus Merchant Partners a total of 418,269 common shares at an average price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt owed by the Company to Novus. The issuance of these shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

