Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

GPM Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

18:22 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, December 9, 2024 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted effective December 9, 2024, an aggregate of 6,100,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until December 9, 2027.

The options vest as to 25% immediately and 25% after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:

John Tait
CEO and Director
416-628-5904

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233028


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PNT5
CA36198C3075
www.gpmmetals.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap