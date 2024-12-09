GPM Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Toronto, December 9, 2024 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted effective December 9, 2024, an aggregate of 6,100,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until December 9, 2027.

The options vest as to 25% immediately and 25% after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

