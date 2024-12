Diamcor Announces Availability of Meeting Materials

KELOWNA, December 9, 2024 - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or the "Company"), announces that in connection with the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, and form of proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") on December 30, 2024, of holders (the "Shareholders") of Common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, can be accessed under Diamcor's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca and through Diamcor's website at Diamcor Mining Inc. - 2024 AGM.

NOBO's and Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners (the "NOBO's") and Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. NOBO's and Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), Diamcor's registrar and transfer agent, at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (Toll-Free International). In addition, NOBO's and Registered Shareholders can request and receive from Computershare their Control Numbers after correctly answering a couple of security questions.

Objecting Beneficial Shareholders

Objecting Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than 10:00 a.m. (PST) on December 24, 2024, being three (3) business days prior to the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (Toll-Free International), or the Company at 1-250-862-3212.

For further information contact:

Mr. Mark F Smith

Diamcor Mining Inc

MarkS@Diamcor.com

+1 250 862-3212

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded Canadian diamond mining company with a well-established proven history in the mining, exploration, and sale of rough diamonds. The Company's primary focus is on the mining and development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project which is co-located and directly adjacent to De Beers' Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. The Venetia diamond mine is recognized as one of the world's top diamond-producing mines, and the deposits which occur on Krone-Endora have been identified as being the result of shift and subsequent erosion of an estimated 50M tonnes of material from the higher grounds of Venetia to the lower surrounding areas in the direction of Krone and Endora. Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of New York based Tiffany & Co., provided Diamcor with loans totalling CAD $9.5M in support the advancement of the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, and in doing so retained a first right of refusal to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds (up to 10.8 carats in size) from the Krone-Endora at Venetia project at then market prices.

Diamcor also focuses on the acquisition and development of mid-tier projects with near-term production capabilities and growth potential and uses unique approaches to mining that involves the use of advanced technology and techniques to extract diamonds in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner. The Company has a strong commitment to social responsibility, including the support of local people, communities, and the environment.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftmanship and creative excellence. With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's own workshops, realizing the brand's commitment to superlative quality. Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity, and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit www.tiffany.com.

About the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project

Diamcor acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project from De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. The Company subsequently announced that the South African Department of Mineral Resources had granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project encompassing 657.71 hectares of the Project's total area of 5,888 hectares. The Company has also submitted an application for a mining right over the remaining areas of the Project. The deposits which occur on the properties of Krone and Endora have been identified as a higher-grade "Alluvial" basal deposit which is covered by a lower-grade upper "Eluvial" deposit. These deposits are proposed to be the result of the direct-shift (in respect to the "Eluvial" deposit) and erosion (in respect to the "Alluvial" deposit) of an estimated 1,000 vertical meters of material from the higher grounds of the adjacent Venetia Kimberlite areas. The deposits on Krone-Endora occur with a maximum total depth of approximately 15.0 metres from surface to bedrock, allowing for a very low-cost mining operation to be employed with the potential for near-term diamond production from a known high-quality source. Krone-Endora also benefits from the significant development of infrastructure and services already in place due to its location directly adjacent to the Venetia Mine, which is widely recognised as the largest diamond mine in South Africa, and one of the most prolific diamond mines in the world.

Qualified Person Statement:

Mr. James P. Hawkins (B.Sc., P.Geo.), is Manager of Exploration & Special Projects for Diamcor Mining Inc., and the Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 responsible for overseeing the execution of Diamcor's exploration programmes and a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta ("APEGA"). Mr. Hawkins has reviewed this press release and approved of its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

President & CEO

Diamcor Mining Inc.

www.diamcormining.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our best current judgement, they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Further, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Diamcor Mining Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com