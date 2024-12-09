Antioquia Gold Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Calgary, December 9, 2024 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (OTC: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") announces the addition of Diego Heilbrunn Navarro Grau to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 7, 2024. The Company also announces the departure of Thomas Kelley and Jose de la Borda as directors of the Company effective November 28, 2024, as they did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held of November 28, 2024. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Thomas Kelly and Jose de la Borda Grau for their many valuable contributions to the Company during their time as directors and wishes them well in the future.

Diego Heilbrunn Navarro Grau has 8 years of experience acting as a director of companies. Mr. Grau graduated from Markham College and has a bachelor degree in business management from IE University in Madrid, Spain. He is currently Director of Consorcio Minero Horizonte SRL, General Manager of Grupo HNG, Executive Director of Concrefab, Facilita, K2 Seguridad and Club del Conductor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC.

Gonzalo de Losada President and CEO Antioquia Gold Inc.

