Canary Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver - Canary Gold Corp. (CSE: BRAZ) ("Canary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "K5D." This dual listing now enables Canary Gold's shares to trade on both the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "BRAZ" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, broadening the Company's market presence.

Mark Tommasi, President of Canary, commented: "We are pleased to announce our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K5D), marking an important milestone in increasing global visibility and expanding our investor base, particularly across Europe. This listing enhances our ability to connect with a broader audience and highlights our commitment to growing both operationally and corporately as we continue to build momentum."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's leading securities trading centers, represents a strategic choice for Canary Gold. With approximately 90% of Germany's market turnover and a significant proportion of participants based outside Germany, the exchange offers unique opportunities for global investor engagement.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement dated as of December 1st, 2024 (the "Agreement") with BullVestor Medien GmbH . Under the Agreement, BullVestor, through its general manager, Helmut Pollinger, will provide digital marketing services beginning December 10th, 2024, for a fixed term of six months until June 10th, 2025, in consideration of €150,000 (approximately CAD$220,000).

The services include content creation, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and performance tracking of campaigns. In consideration for these services, the Company has allocated and advanced a payment of €150,000. BullVestor, based in Austria, specializes in communication strategies targeting European investors. Canary Gold retains the option to renew the agreement on the same terms within 30 days of its expiration.

Consideration paid and to be paid to BullVestor does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with BullVestor or Mr. Pollinger, and neither BullVestor nor Mr. Pollinger owns, controls or directs any securities of the Company. BullVestor can be reached at Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Austria, helmut.pollinger@bullvestor.at, +43 7435 54077.

About Canary Gold Corp.

Canary Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition and exploration of gold mineral exploration properties, with a focus in Rondônia, Brazil. The Company may acquire up to a 70% undivided right, title and interest in one gold mineral property in Brazil, the Rio Madeira Property. The Rio Madeira Property consists of an aggregate of eight applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 68,445 hectares in Rondônia, Brazil.

More information about Canary can be found at www.canarygold.ca

For further information, please contact:

Canary Gold Corp.

Mark Tommasi, President

Phone: 604-318-1448

www.canarygold.ca

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed in the Company's Prospectus and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

