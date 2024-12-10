Imperial Metals and Mount Polley Served with Notice of Charges Alleging Violations of the Fisheries Act

VANCOUVER, Dec. 09, 2024 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:III) and its subsidiary Mount Polley Mining Corporation, along with engineering firm Wood Canada Limited, have been charged with alleged violations of the federal Fisheries Act, arising from the failure of the Tailings Storage Facility at the Mount Polley Mine more than 10 years ago in August of 2014. The charges are outlined in an indictment filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 6, 2024 which the Company received today.
As this matter is before the courts, the Company does not intend to make further public statements.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959 Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959
