Defiance Silver - Clarifying News Release

Vancouver, December 9, 2024 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company"), would like to clarify certain statements contained in its news release dated October 30, 2024.

On October 30, 2024, the Company announced that it has previously engaged an arm's length party, Torrey Hills Capital Inc. ("Torrey Hills"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, starting on November 1, 2024, to provide investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

Pursuant to the agreement, Torrey Hills will receive a monthly payment of $5,000 (U.S.) for a minimum term of four months. Once the initial term has been completed, the agreement may be terminated by either party by providing 30 days written notice. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX-V, and Torrey Hills has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the exchange in providing the services to the company.

Torrey Hills is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies. Torrey Hills will increase awareness about the Company through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces

Torrey Hills currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Torrey Hills

Torrey Hills was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.sdthc.com.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas Project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to advance our projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

