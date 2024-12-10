Northern Lights Completes Initial Compilation of Historic Exploration Data for the Horetzky Project

Vancouver - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has located and catalogued all of the readily available exploration data pertaining to the Horetzky Project.

The Horetzky Project, located in the Babine Copper Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, has been subject to numerous exploration campaigns since its discovery in 1967. A chronological summary of historic exploration work programs on the Horetzky Project is presented in Table 1.

Northern Light's data research and compilation of historic exploration data identified 27.5 line km of IP work, 521 line km of magnetic and radiometric airborne survey, 1,128 soil samples, and 76 rock samples.

Drilling on the Horetzky Project to date is limited to the eight diamond drill holes completed by Hecla Mining in 1973. Drill logs are available for three of the historic drill holes but the original assay results are not available. According to the 1992 assessment report completed by Rio Algom, "the main copper soil anomalies and IP anomalies have only been partially tested by the 1973 drilling with 3 of the 8 holes testing a large IP anomaly and another 3 testing the copper in soils anomaly with results confirming copper mineralization at depth. A large copper anomaly measuring 1000 x 300 meters located to the south of 1973 drilling remains untested" The report also states that the core is located on the property and in good condition with selective re-assaying returning anomalous copper values in all holes sampled with the highest copper grades found in Hole 3 including 4,370 ppm Cu over 0.91 metres and a separate intersection of 1,345 ppm Cu over 10.67 metres. The presence of chalcopyrite, bornite, chalcocite and molybdenum was noted in the drill logs.

The maps and data from the 1972/1973 Hecla Mining induced polarization and resistivity surveys have been obtained and are in the process of being geo-referenced and digitized.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "The Horetzky Project historical data set provides a large amount of geological information on the Horetzky Project at little cost to the Company. We will reinterpret this data set using modern techniques and methods to identify and refine potential drill targets on the project, providing a "springboard" into what is one of British Columbia's most active copper districts. Work is progressing on the permitting process with meetings being arranged with First Nations within whose traditional territory the Horetzky Project exists, and exploration planning, to support a five-year Multi Year Area Based Permit ("MYAB") for the Project, is underway."

Table 1 - Horetzky Project Historic Data Compilation

Qualified Person Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

