Delta Receives $200,000 Grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to Further Advance the Gold Discovery at Delta-1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, December 10, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive up to $200,000 from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") to further advance its exploration efforts at the Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Delta is in the midst of an extensive exploration program at its newly expanded Delta-1 project which now includes approximately 308 square kilometres of the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. Delta is also planning its next drill campaiugn set to begin in early January 2025.

"We are once again so pleased to receive the OJEP grant this year again. The funds go a long way to advance and expand our exploration program on a non dilutive basis at the Delta-1 project, enhancing value for all stakeholders," says André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta.

"Investing in mineral exploration is vital to ensuring Ontario's long-term economic success and global competitiveness," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "This $200,000 in funding through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) will help Delta Resources Limited as they explore for gold and base metal deposits at their Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, creating new opportunities and delivering lasting benefits to strengthen Ontario's mining sector."

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.5 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 306 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

