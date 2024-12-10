Mason Resources Inc. Provides Update on Its 2024 Annual General Meeting Materials amid Canada Post Strike

Toronto, December 10, 2024 - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason" or the "Company"), reports that while its management information circular (the "Circular") was mailed in advance of the labour disruption, due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the "Strike"), certain shareholders may have experienced a delay in the delivery of the Circular and related materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Mason shareholders, to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 virtually. The Circular along with related meeting materials ("Meeting Materials") may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.masonresourcesinc.com/agm.

To facilitate the delivery of the Meeting Materials to shareholders in the event that the Strike or related events prevent, delay, or otherwise interrupt delivery of the Meeting Materials in Canada, Mason will deliver, by email, a copy of the Meeting Materials to each registered or non-registered Company Shareholder who so requests (please direct any requests for copies of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to: info@masonresourcesinc.com).

Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact TSX Trust Company at tsxtis@tmx.com to obtain their 12 digit online voting control number to vote via www.voteproxyonline.com . Note that you must vote your common shares by proxy no later than (i) 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024; or (ii) no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting.

Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their common shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Objecting Beneficial Owners must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary and will need their specific 16-digit control number to vote via www.proxyvote.com

Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting at his discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. All Beneficial Owners will have their Meeting Materials mailed by Canada Post following the culmination of the Strike and its related events.

For assistance, registered shareholders and NOBO holders can also contact TSX Trust: Tel: 1-866-600-5869 or Email: tsxtis@tmx.com

The Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024 and the corresponding annual management's discussion and analysis may also be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies are available upon request.

The Meeting will be held via teleconference only. To access the Meeting, Shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders must use the following dial-in details:

Local - Toronto (+1) 416 764 8658

Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 886 7786

Conference ID: 68193716

