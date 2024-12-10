Sky Gold Corp Cancels Financing

VANCOUVER, December 10, 2024 - Sky Gold Corp. ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it will not be proceeding with the 4 cent private placement previously announced (see PR November 1, 2024). The Company will continue to assess and formulate programs on both the Evening Star copper porphyry and gold targets as well as the Shebandowan nickel-copper-cobalt-chrome-platinum group element-gold property, located in northwestern Ontario.

Assays are pending on the Shebandowan project.

"We feel the tide is turning for the junior resource sector and will look to finance in the New Year. Our drill permitted targets at Evening Star are not going anywhere and, in the meantime, we await batches of assays from 2 programs completed at our prospective Shebandowan project in Ontario." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

For more information on the Evening Star gold and copper project in Nevada and the Shebandowan nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group element (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) project in Northwestern Ontario please visit our website at www.skygoldcorp.com.

