Homerun Resources Inc. University of California - Davis Immediate Strategy for Scalable Unitized Block Commercial Plant Design

Vancouver, December 10, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to unsolicited interest in +99.99 silica sand, the Company and Bahia Graphite Corp. have doubled the investment commitment to the research and development partnership with the University of California at Davis (UC-Davis). The increase in the gift will support UC-Davis Material Science and Engineering's materials research and development, conducted in the laboratories headed by Professor Subhash Risbud at UC-Davis.

Specifically, UC-Davis will be further advancing Homerun and Bahia Graphite initiatives within the development of a Scalable Unitized Block Commercial Plant Design:

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233159_473b466e24b2aa0c_001full.jpg

In close collaboration with Homerun, Professor Risbud and his students will utilize their extensive expertise to continue to pioneer disruptive processing methods and advanced materials product development from the silica and graphite resources provided by Bahia Graphite and the Company. The focus is on scaling production where all commercial outcomes will target zero-waste and zero-emissions as all industrial streams are integrated into commercial advanced materials and industrial outputs including the in-process CO 2 emissions.

Professor Subhash Risbud, Dept of Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California at Davis stated, "We feel more energized and grateful to Homerun and Bahia Graphite under the dynamic leadership of Brian Leeners for providing the additional funding to support additional womenpower that will create speedways to our goals of inventive materials processes for industrial products."

"The silica purification process developed in partnership with the UC Davis laboratory makes it possible to obtain high-quality specialty silica. This process does not use chemical reagents and does not affect the environment. In one of the stages of this process, graphite prepared and supplied by Bahia Graphite will be used. The aim is to apply this process to other ores, especially critical ores, thus obtaining processed materials with a high degree of purity that can be used in the electronics industry, microchips and semiconductors. The use of these materials in batteries will also be explored," stated Dr. Mauro Terence, CTO of Homerun.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-Looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233159