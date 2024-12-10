Exploits Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto, December 10, 2024 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 9, 2024. Jeff Swinoga, Rod Husband, Larry Short, Siri Genik and Doug Cater were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor. Following the AGM, the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed: Jeff Swinoga (President and CEO), Fiona Fitzmaurice (CFO), Ken Tylee (VP, Exploration), Shanda Kilborn (VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations) and Jacqueline Collins (Corporate Secretary).

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

