Baru Gold Completes Private Placement

Vancouver, December 10, 2024 - Baru Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Baru") announces that it has completed its private placement for an aggregate of $330,000, issuing 8,250,000 Units announced on November 26, 2024. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Share for 2 years from the date such Warrant is issued at an exercise price of $0.06.

The proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used for year end audit fees of $63,000 and land taxes of $30,000. The balance of the funds received will be used for working capital while the Company completes the due diligence for the funding of production operations that was announced in the news release of November 21, 2024, and completes the regulatory process to transfer the shares and options to PT Arsari Tambang that was announced on the November 18, 2024 news release. No payments will be made to Non-Arm's Length parties and/or investor relations providers. No finder's fees were paid in connection with this issue.

The Private Placement is subject to final Exchange approval. All securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring April 11, 2025.

The Company wishes to thank all those who expressed interest in the offering of November 26, 2024, but as the offering was fully subscribed within 48 hours of the announcement, we were not able to accept further subscriptions or increase the offering as the as the stock price increased.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi. Sangihe has two existing National Instrument 43-101 reports with over 1 million oz of gold resource identified (inferred mineral resource of 1,022,987 and 114,700 indicated ounces of gold), as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report: Sangihe Property" (Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc, September 22nd, 2010) and "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (Mining Associates Pty Ltd, May 30, 2017).

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORP.

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, CPI-KCMI, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

BARU GOLD CORP

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director



President & CEO

info@barugold.com



For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext 702

