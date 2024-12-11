LAURION Announces Drill Intercepts of 37.70 g/t Gold over 0.50 m, 6.60 g/t Gold over 1.00 m and 2.075 g/t Gold over 3.50 m at Ishkoday Project

Toronto - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of the first four drill holes from the 2024 Fall drilling campaign, totaling 3,291 metres (7 holes), at the Ishkõday Project, which is located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, in Greenstone, Ontario.

The recent drilling program focussed on quartz veins and shear zones in previously undrilled areas northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine Shaft. These zones were uncovered and validated during the Corporation's Summer 2024 Field Program through detailed stripping and channel sampling. Prioritized for the Fall 2024 Drill Program, the initial results have uncovered notable mineralized intervals, thereby shedding light on the geological structures of these newly identified zones, expanded the Corporation's understanding of the Ishkõday Project's mineral potential, and increased the Sturgeon River Mine mineralized area.

Highlights and key intersections of the drill holes are as follows:

LME24-049 - 0.60 m grading 2.58 g/t Au and 66.9 g/t Ag from 444.00 m;

LME24-049 - 0.50 m grading 5.53 g/t Au from 622.75 m;

LME24-049 - 3.50 m grading 2.08 g/t Au, including 1.00 m grading 6.60 g/t Au from 711.00 m;

LME24-051 - 0.65 m grading 2.52 g/t Au within a broader interval of 2.15 m grading 0.83 g/t Au from 220.35 m;

LME24-053 - 1.10 m grading 1.61 g/t Au, including 0.60 m grading 2.78 g/t Au from 74.50 m;

LME24-053 - 0.50 m grading 2.93 g/t Au from 170.80 m; and

LME24-055 - 1.20 m grading 17.47 g/t Au, including 0.50 m grading 37.70 g/t Au from 55.80 m.

"The Ishkõday Project encompasses a vast and highly prospective land package of 57 square kilometres, within which LAURION has delineated through strategic drilling and fieldwork a prospective corridor spanning 6 kilometres in strike length and 2.5 kilometres in width, representing approximately 26.3% of the total property. This corridor hosts several occurrences from two distinct overlapping mineralized systems, emphasizing the scale and potential of the project," stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION.

"To date (inclusive of this 2024 Fall drill program, historical and modern drilling), 445 drill holes totaling 90,009 metres, including 190 drill holes totaling 61,160 metres have been conducted by LAURION as operator. Our consistently high success rate in intersecting significant mineralization is a direct result of the rigorous standards applied to our fieldwork, mapping, and 3D modeling. These efforts demonstrate our strategic and systematic approach to exploring and unlocking the potential of this geologically complex and structurally controlled environment."

Drill Hole LME24-049

Located 1,044 m northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft, LME24-049 targeted the dilational zone of the primary sinistral shear zone associated with the Sturgeon River Mine, the M50-series quartz veins, while intersecting multiple other quartz veins and shears.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-049 444.00 444.60 0.60 2.580 LME24-049 523.90 524.50 0.60 1.010 LME24-049 622.75 623.25 0.50 5.530 LME24-049 651.25 651.80 0.55 2.080 LME24-049 658.65 659.15 0.50 0.714 LME24-049 698.80 699.30 0.50 0.450 LME24-049 711.00 714.50 3.50 2.075 Including 712.75 713.75 1.00 6.600

Drill Hole LME24-051

Positioned 650 m northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft, LME24-051 tested the 85-M2 and 85-M3 veins.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-051 37.25 37.75 0.50 0.544 LME24-051 220.35 222.50 2.15 0.834 Including 221.35 222.00 0.65 2.520 LME24-051 242.50 243.50 1.00 0.318 LME24-051 295.00 298.00 3.00 0.191 Including 295.00 295.50 0.50 0.753 LME24-051 299.70 300.20 0.50 0.503 LME24-051 327.75 328.80 1.05 0.501 LME24-051 441.00 442.70 0.70 0.715

Drill Hole LME24-053

Located 606 m east of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft, LME24-053 intersected the targeted intersection between the M24 and M25 quartz veins, as well as the M21 vein.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-053 74.50 75.60 1.10 1.610 Including 75.00 75.60 0.60 2.780 LME24-053 90.20 91.00 0.80 0.438 LME24-053 117.30 118.60 1.30 0.308 Including 117.30 117.80 0.50 0.536 LME24-053 131.40 133.00 1.60 0.315 LME24-053 136.00 136.70 0.70 0.692 LME24-053 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.565 LME24-053 156.30 158.10 1.80 0.311 Including 156.30 157.15 0.85 0.521 LME24-053 170.8 171.3 0.50 2.93

Drill Hole LME24-055

Located 591 m northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft, LME24-055 targeted the 85-M2 and 85-M3 veins.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-055 55.80 57.00 1.20 17.47 Including 56.50 57.00 0.50 37.70 LME24-055 120.10 120.60 0.50 0.308 LME24-055 136.80 137.30 0.50 2.090 LME24-055 155.65 156.70 1.05 0.300

Exploration Significance

The results from these drill holes located in new areas northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft, underscore the continuity and the consistent presence of gold mineralization at the Ishkõday Project, particularly in structurally controlled quartz vein systems. Notably, the high-grade intercept of 37.70 g/t Au in LME24-055 demonstrates the high-grade potential of the veins, in this case the 85-M2 vein.

These results reinforce our growing understanding of the complex structural framework at Ishkõday and highlight the potential for further high-grade gold discoveries within this mineralized system. LAURION continues to advance its exploration program with a focus on refining its geological model and delineating additional high-grade zones.

LAURION is confident that its Fall 2024 Drill Program has contributed to the advancement of the Ishkõday Project towards future development.

Sampling and QA/QC Protocols

All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkõday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building, and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory. All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively-Coupled-Plasma - AtomicElement-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QAQC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, have been stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore. The core will be moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkõday Project in the Spring of 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

