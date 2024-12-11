Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

Positive results continue at Mann West with 28 of 31 holes with intervals greater than 0.3% nickel including 0.52% nickel over 37.5 metres in MAN24-61 within 0.28% nickel over 356 metres

New discovery at Mann South with MAN24-81 delivering 0.24% nickel over 508 metres

Several holes with anomalous PGM horizons such as 0.82 g/t platinum+palladium over 18.6 metres and 0.77 g/t platinum+palladium over 24.5 metres in MAN24-100C at Mann South

Highlights

Toronto, December 11, 2024 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce results of a drill program on joint venture properties (ExploreCo) north of Timmins Ontario (See Canada Nickel Press Release dated December 11, 2024).

ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel (see Figure 1, ExploreCo properties shown in purple).



Regional Map of ExploreCo Properties (purple)

Under the Binding Letter of Intent, the first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership basis, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble. (see NR July 8, 2024)

Commenting on the transaction under the Mann results to date, CEO of Noble said, " we are extremely pleased with the Mann results to date from the work carried out by Canada Nickel. We are in the final stages of completing agreements related to the creation of ExploreCo which hope to have finalized in the very near term."

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The Company has completed a drill program on four separate targets within the property in 2024, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South. (Figure 1). This release provides an assay update from 31 holes, 16 holes at Mann West, 11 holes at Mann South, and four holes at Mann Central. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.

Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program completed focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 39 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 2), with 31 holes drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling the company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from 16 additional holes are presented in this release.

Figure 1 - Mann Properties



Table 1 - Drilling highlights Mann Properties

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Mann West MAN24-42 9.0 345.2 336.2 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.007 0.20 6.40 0.068 and 371.7 402.0 30.3 0.19 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.38 6.82 0.053 MAN24-61 17.8 374.3 356.5 0.28 0.012 0.033 0.017 0.26 5.98 0.133 including 75.0 112.5 37.5 0.52 0.013 0.107 0.058 0.14 5.80 0.203 MAN24-70 18.0 501.0 483.0 0.24 0.011 0.007 0.008 0.27 6.12 0.067 including 144.0 172.5 28.5 0.29 0.011 0.007 0.007 0.14 5.52 0.076 MAN24-73 74.2 500.4 426.2 0.25 0.012 0.009 0.009 0.25 6.30 0.061 MAN24-74 7.9 278.5 270.6 0.19 0.014 0.027 0.016 0.40 7.40 0.057 including 25.5 31.5 6.0 0.31 0.013 0.028 0.013 0.82 6.67 0.125 and 318.0 402.0 84.0 0.24 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.16 7.45 0.026 MAN24-76 12.6 495.0 482.4 0.26 0.011 0.011 0.010 0.16 5.95 0.042 including 81.0 117.0 36.0 0.29 0.012 0.036 0.014 0.16 6.11 0.089 and 162.0 196.5 34.5 0.31 0.011 0.010 0.012 0.13 5.24 0.024 MAN24-78 19.4 402.0 382.6 0.24 0.013 0.012 0.010 0.38 6.54 0.053 including 261.0 294.0 33.0 0.30 0.013 0.031 0.021 0.52 6.67 0.100 including 274.5 282.0 7.5 0.41 0.015 0.057 0.027 0.72 6.95 0.178 MAN24-82 22.0 481.5 459.5 0.21 0.012 0.017 0.016 0.37 6.76 0.047 including 61.5 360.0 298.5 0.25 0.012 0.019 0.013 0.35 6.17 0.050 including 255.0 277.5 22.5 0.30 0.013 0.025 0.014 0.58 5.91 0.069 MAN24-83 6.0 403.0 397.0 0.21 0.013 0.016 0.011 0.58 7.43 0.087 including 144.0 195.9 51.9 0.27 0.014 0.030 0.024 0.68 7.87 0.064 and 305.5 336.0 30.5 0.27 0.013 0.019 0.009 0.60 6.30 0.080 MAN24-85 69.0 493.0 424.0 0.25 0.012 0.012 0.008 0.26 6.25 0.042 MAN24-86 14.2 462.0 447.8 0.23 0.012 0.006 0.006 0.41 6.33 0.027 MAN24-89 99.0 191.2 92.2 0.22 0.012 0.013 0.009 0.47 6.71 0.042 and 210.6 428.9 218.3 0.24 0.012 0.009 0.008 0.35 6.31 0.053 including 386.0 395.0 9.0 0.35 0.013 0.054 0.020 0.75 6.45 0.120 MAN24-92 27.4 426.9 399.5 0.25 0.012 0.016 0.008 0.39 6.27 0.046 including 267.0 286.5 19.5 0.34 0.015 0.083 0.034 0.66 6.57 0.114 and 324.0 349.5 25.5 0.30 0.012 0.037 0.015 0.57 6.29 0.125 and 433.6 501.0 67.4 0.20 0.013 0.013 0.021 0.50 7.35 0.047 MAN24-93 18.0 391.0 373.0 0.24 0.012 0.009 0.007 0.34 6.43 0.039 and 406.8 470.0 63.2 0.16 0.011 0.005 0.004 0.36 7.34 0.031 MAN24-94 102.0 501.0 399.0 0.24 0.012 0.012 0.009 0.39 6.50 0.039 including 400.5 415.5 15.0 0.30 0.011 0.044 0.021 0.57 6.57 0.083 MAN24-97 18.0 360.0 342.0 0.21 0.013 0.015 0.009 0.37 6.63 0.053 and 406.5 501.0 94.5 0.23 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.39 7.10 0.021

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 2 - Mann West



Mann South

This target is approximately 5.9 kilometres long by up to 1.2 kilometres wide, having an arcuate and irregular shape, with an overall area of 4.1 square kilometres. The CNC drill program at Mann South started in August 2024 consisting of 20 drillholes, all of which intersected serpentinized peridotite and dunite. Assay results for 11 drillholes are provided in this release with nine drillhole assay results still pending. Mineralogical analyses are underway to help identify and prioritize the best areas, although almost half of the strike length of the target remains untested (Figure 3).

Table 2 - Mann South drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Mann South MAN24-66 39.0 139.5 100.5 0.23 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.29 8.03 0.070 and 187.5 402.0 214.5 0.18 0.013 0.003 0.004 0.43 6.61 0.019 MAN24-72 54.5 501.0 446.5 0.20 0.013 0.005 0.006 0.43 6.80 0.019 MAN24-75 16.9 420.0 403.1 0.24 0.010 0.018 0.006 0.30 7.92 0.051 MAN24-77 39.0 46.0 7.0 0.44 0.017 0.051 0.126 0.57 9.28 0.036 and 60.0 448.5 388.5 0.14 0.014 0.019 0.013 0.41 6.96 0.016 MAN24-81 44.3 552.0 507.7 0.24 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.38 7.55 0.056 MAN24-84 28.4 501.0 472.6 0.24 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.42 7.70 0.057 MAN24-90 49.3 501.0 451.7 0.23 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.37 6.33 0.015 MAN24-91 49.0 323.3 274.3 0.17 0.013 0.004 0.004 0.44 6.93 0.043 and 338.7 483.0 144.3 0.22 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.37 6.13 0.021 MAN24-99 51.3 402.0 350.7 0.17 0.013 0.004 0.012 0.46 6.60 0.011 MAN24-100C 21.0 112.4 91.4 0.16 0.014 0.036 0.096 0.37 7.46 0.010 and 131.0 172.0 41.0 0.22 0.012 0.010 0.010 0.61 5.69 0.031 and 340.5 378.4 37.9 0.19 0.013 0.005 0.003 0.56 6.52 0.027 MAN24-103 34.0 402.0 368 0.24 0.012 0.027 0.003 0.36 7.67 0.016

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 3 - Mann South



Mann Central

The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes, 27 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for four drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected peridotite.

Anomalous platinum group metals (PGM) consisting of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) were identified in several holes, predominantly within pyroxenite units near the peridotite contacts on all properties (Table 4).

Table 3 - Mann Central drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Mann Central MAN24-41 111.9 153.0 41.1 0.18 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.52 7.42 0.096 MAN24-48 75.0 402.0 327.0 0.21 0.011 0.005 0.006 0.29 6.58 0.084 including 148.5 157.5 9.0 0.35 0.015 0.019 0.008 0.14 8.73 0.199 MAN24-64 14.3 48.5 34.2 0.22 0.012 0.005 0.008 0.18 6.66 0.584 and 55.8 334.9 279.1 0.19 0.012 0.014 0.017 0.40 7.00 0.053 MAN24-68 366.0 406.0 40.0 0.24 0.012 0.003 0.006 0.15 8.77 0.028

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 4 - Mann Properties PGM Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt+Pd (g/t) Pd g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) Cr (%) Fe (%) S (%) Mann West MAN24-74 278.5 309.0 30.5 0.48 0.28 0.20 0.037 0.007 0.394 5.763 0.011 MAN24-82 481.5 501.0 19.5 0.52 0.28 0.24 0.024 0.007 0.324 5.919 0.014 MAN24-97 378.5 400.5 22 0.40 0.23 0.17 0.040 0.008 0.360 5.179 0.018 Mann South MAN24-66 160.0 180.7 20.7 0.49 0.33 0.16 0.026 0.005 0.362 3.957 0.017 MAN24-72 44.0 54.5 10.5 0.37 0.12 0.24 0.037 0.009 0.313 5.849 0.011 MAN24-77 37.0 60.0 23 0.55 0.16 0.39 0.216 0.012 0.409 6.386 0.016 and 444.0 457.5 13.5 0.34 0.10 0.24 0.098 0.013 0.596 6.776 0.015 and 492.0 529.5 37.5 0.35 0.14 0.21 0.055 0.008 0.499 5.450 0.008 MAN24-100C 75.0 91.5 16.5 0.53 0.11 0.42 0.131 0.013 0.314 6.600 0.011 and 112.4 131.0 18.6 0.82 0.31 0.51 0.064 0.009 0.474 5.288 0.006 and 172.0 196.5 24.5 0.77 0.32 0.46 0.048 0.009 0.518 5.375 0.007 Mann Central MAN24-64 334.9 351.5 16.6 0.52 0.33 0.19 0.043 0.008 0.371 5.291 0.019

Figure 4 - Mann Central



Table 5: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) MANN WEST MAN24-42 496024 5411983 35 -50 402 MAN24-61 496859 5412156 215 -50 402 MAN24-70 496492 5412296 215 -50 501 MAN24-73 496604 5412445 215 -50 500 MAN24-74 495656 5412189 215 -85 402 MAN24-76 496560 5412057 215 -50 495 MAN24-78 495969 5412226 215 -85 402 MAN24-82 495980 5412379 215 -50 501 MAN24-83 496980 5412318 215 -50 450 MAN24-85 496493 5412451 215 -50 493 MAN24-86 496442 5411894 215 -50 489 MAN24-89 496297 5412494 215 -50 495 MAN24-92 496177 5412332 215 -50 501 MAN24-93 496373 5412289 215 -50 471 MAN24-94 496098 5412537 215 -50 501 MAN24-97 495765 5412456 220 -50 501 MANN SOUTH MAN24-66 503460 5408195 35 -50 402 MAN24-72 503650 5408420 35 -50 501 MAN24-75 502081 5405730 55 -50 420 MAN24-77 502345 5405431 50 -50 540 MAN24-81 503460 5408195 220 -50 552 MAN24-84 502406 5408781 35 -50 501 MAN24-90 503140 5409045 35 -50 501 MAN24-91 503358 5408852 35 -50 483 MAN24-99 502349 5405667 55 -50 402 MAN24-100C 502169 5405546 55 -50 378 MAN24-103 501960 5405890 55 -50 402 MANN CENTRAL MAN24-41 498466 5410751 145 -55 153 MAN24-48 498066 5410676 180 -50 402 MAN24-64 498058 5410435 180 -50 406 MAN24-68 497871 5410435 180 -50 402

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and Lode Gold Resources Inc., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at:

www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

