Vior Confirms High Grade Gold at Belleterre and 500 Metre Depth Extension at Aubelle

MONTREAL, December 11, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce the first set of assay results from its ongoing +60,000-metre diamond drill program at its Belleterre Gold Project in Quebec's Belleterre Greenstone Belt. The drilling has successfully intersected significant high-grade gold mineralization at both the Belleterre Vein #12 and at several Aubelle targets within the 6-kilometre long Belleterre Mine Trend. These results further validate Vior's geological model and underscore the potential for extensive high-grade gold mineralization beyond the known systems.

Belleterre Area

The highlight results for the first 20 drillholes (4,053 metres of drilling) at Belleterre demonstrate both wide intervals of gold mineralization as well as high-grade veins across a 400 metre east-west strike of the Belleterre Vein #12. Selected high-grade intercepts (see Figure 2 and Tables 1 and 2) include:

15.9 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in BV24-028 ;

6.6 g/t Au over 3.0 metres including 23.5 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in BV24-033 ;

21.3 g/t Au over 0.5 metres in BV24-023; and

8.7 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in BV24-034

Aubelle Area

Assay results from the targets at the Aubelle deposit area confirm the continuity at depth of the high-grade gold mineralization, more than 500 metres below the Aubelle and Conway veins. The first drill hole at Aubelle (1,300.7metres in length) intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization (see Figure 2 and Tables 1 and 2) including:

9.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres in BV24-035 ;

10.4 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in BV24-035; and

6.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metres in BV24-035

"We are pleased with these initial drill results from a portion of our first two target areas at the Belleterre Gold Project," said Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior. "The intersections of high-grade gold in broad mineralized zones that extend along a 400-metre strike length at Belleterre Vein #12 confirm the continuity and potential for expansion for the Belleterre gold mine mineralization. Additionally, the high-grade gold encountered in our first drill hole at Aubelle is particularly exciting, as it demonstrates vertical extension. As we progress and advance our +60,000-metre drill program, we are increasingly confident in the Project's ability to deliver both scale and grade, aligning with our vision of a high-impact gold discovery in this greenstone belt."

Gold Mineralization Style at Belleterre and Aubelle

The gold mineralization at Belleterre Vein #12 is characterized by intervals of brecciated basalt and quartz porphyry, often showing potassic alteration and smoky quartz veins and carbonate-quartz veinlets. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are common, typically present in concentrations ranging from trace amounts to 10%. Visible gold ("VG") has been observed in several intervals.

The gold mineralization at Aubelle consists of two primary vein styles. The first vein style occurs in a strongly schistose basalt altered by chlorite, biotite, carbonate, and quartz, often brecciated and intruded by quartz veins containing 3-20% pyrite-pyrrhotite with trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite. The second vein style is quartz veins injected into chloritized gabbro or potassic altered felsic intrusive, with 3-5% pyrite, 3% chalcopyrite, 1% sphalerite, and 1% galena.

Table 1 - Drill Core Assay Results

Hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone BT24-019 73.0 81.2 4.4 2.1 BT Vein #12 BT24-021 155.7 156.3 0.6 3.9 BT Vein #12 BV24-023 170.4 172.0 1.6 5.4 BT Vein #12 Including 170.4 170.9 0.5 21.3 BT Vein #12 BT24-025 164.8 177.1 12.3 1.2 BT Vein #12 BV24-028 195.5 196.7 1.2 15.9 BT Vein #12 BV24-033 188.0 191.0 3.0 6.6 BT Vein #12 Including 188.0 188.8 0.8 23.5 BT Vein #12 BV24-034 180.0 181.8 1.8 3.9 BT Vein #12 Including 180.8 180.8 0.8 8.7 BT Vein #12 BV24-035 808.6 809.1 0.5 9.1 Aubelle Main BV24-035 1078.8 1080.0 1.2 10.4 Conway South BV24-035 1154.0 1155.0 1.0 6.2 Conway South

Table 2 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing BV24-019 164.5 -75.2 189.4 675145 5253892 BV24-021 165 -75 300.0 675132 5254042 BV24-023 165 -55 245.5 675240 5254036 BV24-025 165 -75 297.4 675240 5254036 BV24-028 165 -55 516.0 675325 5254094 BV24-033 165 -65 251.9 675325 5254094 BV24-034 165 -75 368.9 675325 5254094 BV24-035 360 -50 1300.7 672600 5252100

Figure 1 - Plan View Map of Belleterre Gold Project Brownfield Area Figure 2 - Plan View and Longitudinal Section of Belleterre Mine Trend Drilling Results

Next Steps

Based on these results, Vior will accelerate its drill program at Belleterre with the addition of a third drill rig in the new year. Drilling will focus on the vertical extension of the historic Belleterre gold mine mineralization, targeting high-grade extensions of the gold system, extension of mineralization at the Aubelle deposit, and testing the high priority regional drill targets.

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. (now Windfall Mining Group Inc.). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Gold Project and is currently executing on a?+60,000 metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

