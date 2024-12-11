Menü Artikel
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Comments on the Presence of Critical Minerals

19:37 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 11, 2024 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) has received a report from Kent Zehr, PBM's consultant, on the presence of Critical Minerals in the assays from the Morrison project. The analysis included a specific investigation for the element Gallium.

In 1998, the Morrison Project was re-drilled using the required larger sized core. As part of the process, the assays from that core were subject to a 36 element analysis, performed to state of the art standards at that time.

The investigation showed the presence of seven minerals considered Critical Minerals today in various quantities. A summary of those minerals is detailed in the table below.

ELEMENT REPORTED AMOUNTS
NAME SYMBOL MINIMUM MAXIMUM UNITS
CHROMIUM Cr 53 235 ppm
GALLIUM Ga 5 23 ppm
MAGNESIUM Mg 0.52 2.65 %
MANGANESE Mn 170 >10,000 ppm
MOLYBDENUM Mo 1 203 ppm
SCANDIUM SC 3 12 ppm
VANADIUM V 44 119 ppm

It must be understood that no work has been done to determine if these elements are present in a commercially recoverable form. It is not possible at this time to indicate whether the presence of these elements adds significant value to the orebody.

If you would like to be added to or removed from the email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233395


Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
898332
CA69403R1082
www.pacificbooker.com
