StrikePoint Announces AGM Results, Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, December 11, 2024 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 10, 2024. The Company elected five directors to its board, namely, Michael G. Allen, Shawn Khunkhun, Adrian Fleming, Ian Harris and Darryl Jones.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan.

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted 1,185,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share until December 11, 2029.

Additionally, a total of 75,000 incentive options have been awarded to Knox Communications Inc., a Canadian based firm focusing on marketing, investor communications and capital raising endeavors for the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share until December 11, 2029. The options awarded to Knox Communications Inc., will vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in tranches of 25% each. For further information on Knox Communications Inc., please refer to the Company's April 27, 2023 news release.

Options granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company are subject to restrictions on resale until April 11, 2025.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Both the Cuprite Gold Project and the Hercules Gold Project are located in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold Trend where StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of the largest holder of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim.

The Walker Lane hosts AngloGold Ashanti's multi-million once Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries and Kinross's Tier - 1 Round Mountain Mine.

In addition, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

