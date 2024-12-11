USA Today Features Story on First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy and its New Thermoelectric Generator

Vancouver - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that USA Today has featured a story on First Tellurium subsidiary PyroDelta Energy and PyroDelta's new tellurium-based thermoelectric generator. The December 11 article, titled "How PyroDelta's Thermoelectric Technology Could Change Energy Independence," presents the generator as a possible solution to the challenges of power storage and efficiency.

"Imagine a device that could produce power without needing large batteries, like solar panels or grid dependence," reported USA Today. "Supported by First Tellurium's advanced materials, PyroDelta has created thermoelectric technology that has been recognized by the National Science Foundation and introduces a new way to generate electricity using heat and cooling differences."

The article quotes Michael Abdelmaseh, PyroDelta's Director of Engineering: "This thermoelectric device is not only scalable and versatile, but it also addresses a major energy storage challenge by generating electricity without the need for large batteries."

Regarding the automobile version of the generator under development by PyroDelta, Abdelmaseh says, "This innovative solution turns waste heat from the engine's coolant into electricity, generating enough power to charge the battery and completely replace the alternator."

"We're very pleased to see Michael and the generator getting national attention," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As PyroDelta moves forward with product development, we believe the device will garner a lot more interest."

The full story in USA Today is available here.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

Tyrone Docherty President and CEO

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

