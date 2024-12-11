Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited: Permitting Milestone at Monte Alto Project

11.12.2024  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:BRE) (OTCMKTS:BRELY) (OTCMKTS:BRETF) is pleased to announce a significant permitting milestone for the Monte Alto Project. Brazil's National Mining Agency, the Agencia Nacional de Mineracao (ANM), has approved the Final Exploration Report for the Monte Alto exploration licence.

This approval marks the commencement of the formal process to secure a Mining Permit for Monte Alto.

Brazilian Rare Earths will now prepare and submit an Economic Development Plan (EDP), that will be underpinned by the Monte Alto Scoping Study, which is targeted for completion in Q2 2025.

In addition to Monte Alto, Brazilian Rare Earths has also received ANM approvals for the Final Exploration Reports on 20 exploration licences across the Rocha da Rocha Province, covering an area of 324km2 . Combined with Monte Alto, these approvals encompass 348km2 of tenements.

The approvals include the southern extension of the Velhinhas trend, where the highest-grade outcrop sample recorded at 40.5% TREO was recorded. The central block of the ANM approvals, spanning 128 km2, covers a chain of intense geophysical anomalies over Pele Targets 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Brazilian Rare Earths' CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

"We appreciate the strong and proactive support of the Brazilian government in advancing permitting at Monte Alto. The swift approvals underscore the high quality of our exploration work, our strong engagement with our stakeholders, and the Brazilian government's strong support for leading critical minerals projects."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4PZ07B80



About Brazilian Rare Earths Limited:

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is an Australian company, rapidly advancing its Tier 1 rare earth project in Northeast Brazil.

Company exploration to date has discovered and delineated a globally significant, district-scale mineral province containing large volumes of both heavy and light rare earths critical to advanced industries and applications that will deliver a green energy transition.

The Company is led by a team of experienced mining executives and geologists with hundreds of years of cumulative experience in finding, developing, and operating mineral assets to generate value across a wide variety of jurisdictions, and commodities throughout the globe.



Source:
Brazilian Rare Earths Limited



Contact:

Bernardo da Veiga MD and CEO Brazilian Rare Earths bdv@brazilianrareearths.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A3E2HF
AU0000305815
www.brazilianrareearths.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap