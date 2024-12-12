LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.5 Million

VANCOUVER - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: WPNNF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.55 per Common Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, whereas anytime after four (4) months following the issue date of the Units that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of C$0.65 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may file a notice to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) business days following the date of such notice.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the advancement of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four (4) months and one day from the closing of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: WPNNF) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our advanced resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 1,000 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months. Lafleur Minerals is also actively exploring its Mazerac Lithium Property adjacent to Power Metals' Mazerac Lithium Property.

