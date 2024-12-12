Stellar AfricaGold - Annual General Meeting Postponed

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for Thursday December 12, 2024 is not proceeding due to insufficient delivery of the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular resulting from service interruptions caused by the Canada Post strike. The meeting will be rescheduled once postal services resume.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company has its head officed in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are the Company's recently granted, highly prospective 395.8 square kilometer Zuénoula gold exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire and its advancing 82 square kilometre Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco for which the extension to the earn-in option is currently being negotiated with ONYHM, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.