MainStreetChamber Holdings Appoints kathy ireland Worldwide Top Executive, Thomas Meharey, as President

LAS VEGAS, December 12, 2024 - MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing,has appointed Thomas Meharey as president, succeeding company founder, Larry Kozin, who will continue to serve as chief executive officer and chairman.

Meharey will oversee the company's strategic initiatives, with a focus on empowering the company's clients with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in the marketplace.

Meharey brings to the company more than 20 years of executive and entrepreneurial experience. He previously served more than 10 years as vice president of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), which ranks as the world's top woman's global brand licensor and 16th overall, and represented $3.4 billion in annual retail sales last year, according to License Global magazine.

At kiWW, Meharey launched the MIVI Millennial consumer products brand in collaboration with "Super Model turned Super Mogul" and global lifestyle designer, Kathy Ireland. He earlier served as director of kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts, managing a $40 million property portfolio.

He began his career serving in the U.S. military and is a decorated Marine veteran. He continues to serve on the boards of kiWW and Nasdaq-traded Safe & Green Holdings Corp., as well as other privately held companies.

"Tommy exemplifies the values of discipline, service, and innovation, and brings to us a wealth of executive experience, knowledge and skills," stated Kozin. "His extraordinary career, and particularly his accomplishments at kiWW and directorship at a Nasdaq-traded company, makes him ideally suited for leading MainStreetChamber through its next stage of growth and market expansion. We believe he will inspire the entrepreneurial spirit in the businesses we serve across the nation and deliver tremendous value to our shareholders."

"I'm excited to join MainStreetChamber at this pivotal stage in its growth and development, especially following the addition of several top kathy ireland® brands to its client portfolio which has been driving significant revenue growth," commented Meharey.

"A long time ago as a Marine, I learned the importance of strong leadership, resilience, and teamwork-qualities that have driven the success of kiWW and which I will now bring to MainStreet every day," continued Meharey. "I'm deeply committed to supporting our growing client base of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Together with our talented MainStreet team, I will focus on driving meaningful results and expanding the opportunities for growth across the communities we serve."

About MainStreetChamber Holdings

MainStreetChamber Holdings is a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing. It oversees a diverse portfolio of ventures that reflect its commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation. The company develops and markets licensing solutions for any type of organization, from startups to established companies, with holdings that include Advanced Licensing™, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® kids, and MainStreet Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more, visit MSCH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

kathy ireland® is a registered trademark of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

