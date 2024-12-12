Condor Resources Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, December 12, 2024 - Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2024 Annual General and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on December 11, 2024 at 10am PST, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 32,169,685 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 22.79% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved, and all Directors up for election were duly approved.

Appointment of Auditors

De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 32,169,685 100.00% Votes Withheld 0 0% Total Votes Cast 32,169,685

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution adopting the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, all as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular, was approved. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 23,764,781 95.555% Votes Withheld 107,174 0.455% Total Votes Cast 23,871,955

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Lyle Davis did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Condor Resources. Mr. Davis was a long-standing Director of the Company as well as CEO from July 2013 until April 2024. Management and the Board wish to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Davis for all his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in future endeavors.

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company's flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has optioned several large projects to partners who continue to advance these projects. The Company's award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.condorresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chris Buncic

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

