Tudor Gold Corp. Retains Outside Counsel to Dispute the Seabridge Gold Inc. Licence of Occupation and Other Mitchell Treaty Creek Tunnel Permits

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") announces that it has retained outside counsel, experienced in mining and mineral tenure dispute resolutions, to pursue on behalf of Tudor Gold all legal remedies and results which may be applicable arising from the issuance to KSM Mining ULC (a subsidiary of Seabridge Gold Inc. ) of a Licence of Occupation in September, 2024.

That outside counsel shall also be taking all steps necessary to obtain the appropriate legal remedies and results to maintain the integrity and lawful rights of Tudor Gold Corp. to its mineral tenures, unimpeded in any way by the proposed MTT Tunnel project of Seabridge Gold Inc., and its subsidiaries. Other permits of Seabridge Gold Inc. and KSM Mining ULC shall also be put in issue in so far as those permits deleteriously affect Tudor Gold Corp.

These legal remedies and results shall be pursued with all reasonable diligence and in a timely manner.

About Treaty Creek and the Goldstorm Deposit

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.

