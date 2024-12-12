Homerun Resources Inc. Reports Discovery of High Purity Quartz Lumps on 100% Owned Tenements in Northeast Brazil - Canindé Project

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has performed a successful exploratory surface mapping on possible quartz mineralization occurrences in the states of Ceará, Piauí and Pernambuco, in the Northeast region of Brazil, followed by the claiming of these areas at the ANM (Brazil's National Mining Agency) and after which these claims have now been granted. The Company has decided to name this the Canindé project and believes these assets will be of paramount importance in the Company's drive under Phase 1 of its Business Strategy as a source of quartz silica material for the Silicon industry.

HIGHLIGHTS:

In response to unsolicited commercial interest, Homerun has identified a Lump Quartz District in Ceará State, after conducting a field exploration, a total of 47 samples of quartz / quartzite were collected and analyzed, with resulting silica grades between 97.83% and 99.80%, most of grade results are above 99%.

A total of 18 areas were claimed at ANM, totalling 29,241 Ha, and the granting of these areas to Homerun has been published on Brazil's Official Journal.

The quartz purity is suitable to high value-added silicon applications.

These areas are near the Suape and Pecém ports, ensuring excellent logistics.

Figure 1. Brazil map with state divisions and the red dots are the sampling locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233493_709e3420b43ceb05_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Sample and claims distribution in Ceará. Black dots are the sample locations, red polygons are Homerun mineral claims and blue polygons are mineral claims of other parties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233493_709e3420b43ceb05_002full.jpg

Twenty-three areas with quartz/quartzite were initially identified. At least one sample was collected from each location, keeping in mind size, rock exposure and variation.

47 samples were collected, 46 of quartz/quartzite of apparently high silica content and one of granitic rock. The targets of this investigation were selected through satellite imaging analysis. The samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory for analysis. This work resulted in being able to target the best areas and claim these areas with silica grades between 97,83% and 99,80%, with most grading results over 99%.

The samples were named with the code HMR-XX-YYY, were XX is the state abbreviation and YYY is a continuous number from 001 until 047 (the last sample collected). Most of these areas were claimed at ANM after field observations, as well as some adjacent areas (figure 3), totalling eighteen areas. Table 1 indicates samples coordinates.

Figure 3. Map of claimed areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233493_709e3420b43ceb05_003full.jpg

Table 1. Sample coordinates (UTM).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233493_709e3420b43ceb05_004full.jpg

Figure 5 and 6 - Examples of collected samples and rock exposure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/233493_homerun56en.jpg

Sample SiO2 % Fe (ppm) Al (ppm) Ti (ppm) Area ANM number Claim Status HRM-CE-001 99,53 349 273 21 01 800494/2024 Granted HRM-CE-002 99,47 221 276 30 HRM-CE-003 99,56 399 209 24 HRM-CE-004 99,55 297 213 20 02 800490/2024 Granted HRM-CE-005 99,20 268 284 17 HRM-CE-006 99,75 441 305 21 03 800493/2024 Granted HRM-CE-007 99,70 479 175 26 HRM-CE-008 99,32 336 1383 21 HRM-CE-019 99,15 469 1897 17 09 800499/2024 Granted HRM-CE-020 99,30 629 1645 17 HRM-CE-022 99,78 683 252 21 10 800491/2024 Granted HRM-CE-026 99,15 760 2051 89 12a 800496/2024 Granted HRM-CE-028 99,71 265 302 15 13 800514/2024 Granted HRM-CE-029 99,67 115 77 9 HRM-CE-034 99,37 1047 1150 95 16 800510/2024 Granted HRM-CE-035 99,57 1100 258 29 17 800511/2024 Granted HRM-CE-036 99,46 508 337 17 HRM-CE-041 99,29 723 1068 52 20 800512/2024 Granted HRM-CE-042 99,21 651 1427 72 HRM-CE-043 99,51 823 946 68 21 800513/2024 Granted HRM-CE-044 99,05 869 2493 108 HRM-PI-045 99,80 430 99 6 22 TBD Claimed

Table 2. Silica grade @ 99% cutoff, location and claim status.

Element (unit) Average result Best result SiO2 (%) 99.46 99.80 Fe (ppm) 539 115 Al (ppm) 778 77 Ti (ppm) 36 6

Table 3. Summary of lab results

"Adding lump quartz to Homerun's portfolio will close the loop on the silica applications and allow the Company to execute on its strategy of becoming a major player in the silica world. Our team continues to work on these new areas, and the potential for very large tonnages is evident," says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Dr. Mauro Terence, CTO of Homerun, comments on the production and properties of silicon from high purity silica, "Silicon (Si) is obtained from silica. This high-quality silica (SiO2) combined with our exclusive purification process guarantees high quality silica. The main advantage of obtaining silicon from high purity silica is the production of silicon with extremely low levels of impurities, essential for advanced technological applications. High purity silicon is fundamental in the manufacture of electronic devices such as semiconductors and microchips, where even small contaminations can affect performance and reliability. It is also indispensable for the photovoltaic industry in the manufacture of efficient solar cells. With high purity silica, it is possible to better control the subsequent purification process, such as the zone refining method or chemical vapor deposition, reducing costs and optimizing product quality."

Qualified Person

Mr. Roque Yuri Tandel is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Tandel is Geologist (1985), Master (1993) and PhD in Geology (1998) by the University of São Paulo (USP SP). He is a founding partner and Technical Director of Geoinform Pesquisas Geológicas Ltda, for 39 years in the market of geological services, Mining and Environment, with special emphasis on mineral prospecting, cubing, mineral law, geophysics, geostatistics, and investigation of environmental liabilities.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

