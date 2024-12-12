Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

Drilling results from WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03 confirm consistent nickel mineralization within the Deep Purple Anomaly. Elevated gold mineralization has been identified in DH-24-01, with gold grades reaching up to 0.761 grams per tonne.

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:

Edmonton, December 12, 2024 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("the Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of four drill holes for the 2024 season: WK-24-01, WK-24-02, WK-24-03, and DH-24-01. WK-24-01 to 03 were drilled with a portable Winkie drill rig (WK) using an AQTQ core barrel and DH-24-01 with a standard-sized diamond drill rig (DH) using an NQ barrel. The Company has received assay results for holes WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03. These holes were drilled along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly at the Company's 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometres east of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the Cariboo Mining District of South Central British Columbia, Canada.

Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to report assay results for drill holes WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03 from the 2024 drilling season at the Quesnel Nickel Project. Significant Ni, Co, Cr and Mg concentrations commenced at the surface in all 3 holes drilled in the Slide Mountain Terrane ultramafic rocks. Hole WK-24-01, drilled to a depth of 100.58 meters, returned an average nickel grade of 0.185%, cobalt at 0.009%, chromium at 0.100%, and magnesium at 21.87%. Hole WK-24-02, drilled to a depth of 102.11 meters, reported an average nickel grade of 0.171%, cobalt at 0.009%, chromium at 0.124% and magnesium at 20.96%. Lastly, hole WK-24-03, with a depth of 62.48 meters, returned an average nickel grade of 0.189% ppm, cobalt at 0.008% , chromium at 0.119%, and magnesium at 21.27%.





Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/233506_b6767fe40429896a_002full.jpg

Hole ID Depth/m Ni/% Co/% Cr/% Mg/% WK-24-01 100.58 0.185 0.009 0.100 21.87 WK-24-02 102.11 0.171 0.009 0.124 20.96 WK-24-03 62.48 0.189 0.008 0.119 21.27

Table 1. Assay results for WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03.

Drill hole DH-24-01 began in the Snowshoe Group-Ramos Succession, composed of compacted metasediments, sandstone, and conglomerate. It then intersected a different lithology which still belongs to the Ramos Succession, characterized by black phyllite, before encountering sulphide-bearing quartz veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. From 105.1 to 125.0 meters, the entire drill core was composed of quartz veins, with an associated sulphide content estimated at approximately 5%. Additionally, at a depth of 233.78 meters, the quartz vein section measured approximately 23.11 meters, predominantly hosted within the black phyllite. The quartz veins share a similar mineralogical characteristic with those from WK-23-01 (refer to the June 12, 2023 press release, https://greenrivergold.com/green-river-gold-provides-drilling-update-and-reports-assay-results-from-the-alteration-zone-of-drill-hole-wk-23-01-including-7583-grams-per-tonne-zinc-4340-grams-per-tonne-lead-5-3-grams-per-tonne/). The project geologist logged the drill core in the company's Quesnel facility and sent the samples to Actlabs in Kamloops for a multielement tracing level diagnosis.

Assay results revealed notable mineralization in gold and silver. The highest gold grade recorded was 0.761 g/tonne from 108.0 to 109.0 meters, followed by 0.568 g/tonne from 105.0 to 106.0 meters. Similarly, silver grades peaked at 14.7 ppm from 105.0 to 106.0 meters and 11.3 ppm from 115.0 to 116.0 meters. Elevated gold concentrations were also identified at 106-107 m (0.184 g/tonne Au), 115-116 m (0.292 g/tonne Au), 141-142 m (0.125 g/tonne Au), and 147-148 m (0.199 g/tonne Au).

Project Geologist Tyler Tian commented that the presence of pyrite, chalcopyrite, and elevated gold concentrations within the Snowshoe Group-Ramos Succession multi-quartz veins is highly encouraging. These veins exhibit a similar mineralogical characteristic to those in drill hole WK-23-01, indicating possible continuity in a potential mineralized system. The Eureka Thrust Fault runs closeby to this area, and it could potentially be associated with an orogenic deposit, similar to our neighbour Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. We plan to drill additional holes in the Snowshoe Group rocks to further explore and potentially discover orogenic gold associated with shearing along the Eureka Thrust Fault.





Figure 2. Drill collar locations WK-24-01 to 03 and DH-24-01.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/233506_b6767fe40429896a_003full.jpg





Figure 3 Cross-section of DH-24-01, showing lithology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/233506_b6767fe40429896a_004full.jpg





Green River Gold Corp. will include 20 planned NQ diamond drill holes, comprising a 6,000-meter drilling campaign designed to core depths down to 300 meters. This phase aims to expand exploration along the 14-kilometer Slide Mountain Terrane strike length between and around Zone 1 and Zone 2 (see Figure 4). In addition, the 2025 program includes plans for extensive exploration work in Snowshoe Group rocks on the Fontaine Gold Project. This will involve bedrock mapping, soil and rock sampling, and a comprehensive geophysical program. Further details about these initiatives will be announced as they are finalized.





Figure 4. Quesnel Nickel Project, locations of zone one and zone two.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/233506_b6767fe40429896a_007full.jpg



Quality Assurance, Quality Control

An AQTK (35.5 mm or 1 3/8 in) and NQ (47.6 mm or 1 7/8 in) diameter core barrel was used for the 2024 diamond drill program at the Quesnel Nickel and Talc Property. The drill stem dips and azimuths were orientated at each collar location by a qualified geologist before drilling. Core samples selected for anaylses were generally between 0.6 and 1.5-meter intervals, depending on the identified lithology and mineralization style. The core was cut in half with a diamond core saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes at Green River's office in Quesnel. The standard samples of high-grade (CDN-ME-2001) and low-grade (CDN-PGMS-29) nickel concentrations, repeat samples which returned from previous assaying, and blanks (BL-10) were systematically inserted into each batch of samples at regular intervals and submitted to MSA and Actlabs laboratory. The standard samples were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, British Columbia. The assay lab preparation procedure included crushing the entire sample to 80% passing 2 millimetres, riffle splitting 250 grams, and pulverizing the split to 95% passing 105 micrometres. Base metal analyses were determined using the four-acid digestion method with an ICP-OES finish. Gold analyses were determined using the fire assay method with an ICP-EM finish. Analytical results were verified with the application of industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures. The MSA Labs has an ISO 17025 certificate.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis (P.Geo) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233506