Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results & Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, December 12, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the voting are set out below:

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 49,022,607 common shares of the 235,620,423 shares outstanding as at the record date of November 4th 2024, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 20.8% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS FOR AGAINST VOTES WITHELD VOTES FOR

% to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members; 48,918,190 177,937 0 99.64% to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 48,584,121 0 242,844 99.50% to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 48,584,121 0 242,844 99.50% to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 47,898,919 0 131,046 99.73% to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 47,899,188 0 130,777 99.73% to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; 49,022,607 0 73,621 99.85% to approve the cancellation of existing stock options and the issue of Deferred Share Units under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and related matters. 48,617,928 208,937 0 99.57%

Issue of DSUs upon cancellation of options

Upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee and pursuant to the resolution approved by shareholders at today's AGM, the Company has granted 970,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to replace 3,440,000 stock options which have now been cancelled, full details of which are set out in the Company's 2024 Management Information Circular available on its website.

Of the 970,000 DSUs issued, 850,000 DSUs were granted to Louis Castro (who now holds 1,800,000 options and 850,000 DSUs) and 120,000 DSUs were granted to Nick von Schirnding (who now holds 450,000 options and 120,000 DSUs). Following the issuance of DSUs and cancellation of options, the total number of shares under option, restricted share units ("RSUs") and DSUs is 10,988,332 which represents 4.6% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

Investor Q&A session

Orosur is pleased to remind shareholders that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 16 December 2024 at 5.30 pm (UK local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via :

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Full Name i. Louis Castro ii. Nick von Schirnding 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status i) Chairman ii) Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Granting of Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") b) Identification code ISIN: CA6871961059 c) Nature of transaction Grant of DSUs d) Prices and volumes i) 850,000 DSUs ii) 120,000 DSUs e) Aggregated information 970,000 DSUs at nil price f) Date of transaction December 12th, 2024 g) Place of transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

