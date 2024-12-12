Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:

Richard Mazur President and CEO Dan O'Brien Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Hunter Vice President, Exploration Allison Rippin-Armstrong Vice President, Nunavut Affairs Jacqueline Collins Corporate Secretary





About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

