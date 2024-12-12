Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:
Richard Mazur
President and CEO
Dan O'Brien
Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Hunter
Vice President, Exploration
Allison Rippin-Armstrong
Vice President, Nunavut Affairs
Jacqueline Collins
Corporate Secretary
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo. President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO mazur@forumenergymetals.com Tel: 604-630-1585
