Record Resources Clarifies Use of Proceeds from Financing

Calgary, December 12, 2024 - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) wishes to clarify the previously announced use of proceeds from its financing referenced in the company's November 21, 2024 news release.

The company intends to use a portion of the funds raised from the financing for its Amikougami and Otto gold exploration properties in the Kirkland Lake, Ontario region.

The preliminary projected budget includes the following:

Preparation of road access to properties includes: a) Amikougami Property: $ 8,000.00; b) Otto Property: $2,000.00. Estimated minimum cost: $1,500.00.

Develop a satellite or drone LIDAR derived DEM and photogrammetric base map for both properties having horizontal accuracy ± 5m and vertical accuracy of ± 1m: $19,000.00.

Compile, organize, digitized and reprocess historical aeromagnetic, gravity and radiometric data available from government files and company reports working in the region and integrating them with compiled geological map and structural data to more clearly define structural and tectonic controls/spatial associations of mineralization in areas adjacent to the properties and extending into the properties. Estimated minimal contractual cost: $17,000.00.

Total Budget Requirement to Initiate the Kirkland Lake Exploration Project by Record Resources is $ 55,000.00.

Phase B Field Activities:

The company will conduct Field Verification of available geological and geophysical data on the Amikougami Property. The first objective is to expose and map mineralized showings in historical trenches, shafts and identified shears and faults: Total budget: $15,300.00.

The company will then undertake a verification diamond-drill campaign to establish nature of mineralization on the property: Total budget: $104,700.00.

As previously reported in the company's November 21 2024 news release, Record Resources is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $330,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering has been structured to take advantage of the listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) whereby securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Offering will be freely tradeable equity securities not subject to any hold period (see below).

Each Unit consists of one common share and one half-share purchase warrant of the company. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and evaluation of the Company's properties, including the newly acquired Beauchamp Property, and for general working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Exemption"). The securities offered under the Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.recordgoldcorp.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and board.

Qualified Person:

Edward Procyshyn, P.Geo, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", an or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: approval of the Private Placement and obtaining a full revocation order. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the market acceptance of the Private Placement; the ability of the Company to obtain a full revocation order and the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the foregoing. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Units and the securities comprising the Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in the Unites States, or any other jurisdiction, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

