Seahawk Gold Corp. Announces AGM, Provides Update to Shareholders on FLEXGPU Transaction

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") will be holding its annual general meeting on January 24, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Meeting materials for the Meeting are scheduled to be mailed to shareholders and filed under Seahawk's profile at www.sedarplus.ca on December 30, 2024. If the ongoing Canada Post labour dispute has not been resolved by this date and Seahawk is unable to mail the meeting materials on schedule, it will issue a news release containing information to assist shareholders in receiving the meeting materials and voting their shares at the Meeting.

Further to the company's October 18, 2024 news release, Seahawk has agreed to a further extension of the deadline for entering a definitive agreement with FLEXGPU to January 30, 2025, and the deadline for closing the acquisition to March 30, 2025. Management remains confident that the FLEXGPU transaction is an exciting opportunity for Seahawk, and thanks shareholders for their continued patience as Seahawk works towards its successful completion. Seahawk looks forward to providing a further update early in the new year.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

