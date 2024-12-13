Dynasty Gold Director Roman Shklanka Exercises Warrants

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that the $0.13 warrants will expire at 5 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on December 15, 2024. The warrants were part of a private placement closed in December 2022. The remaining Company warrants are at $0.27.

Mr. Roman Shklanka, a director of the Company, exercised his 300,000 warrants for a total of $39,000. The Company is well funded for its 2025 exploration program and will announce its plans in the new year.

"We are encouraged by the drill results that we achieved at Thundercloud in the last three years since its acquisition from Teck Resources Ltd. ("TECK") in 2021. This resulted in a rapid growth of the NI 43-101 resource (dated September 2021) by approximately 150% primarily due to numerous high grade and long intercepts in many drill holes," commented Roman Shklanka. "The funded exploration program next year should further detail the results to date and extend the resource potential."

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

