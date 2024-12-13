Orosur Mining Inc - Positive Drill Results Continue at Anzá

Assays from third hole (PEP014) received.

Composite intersection of 75.1m @ 5.58g/t Au from surface.

LONDON, December 13, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.

ANZÁ Project

The Anzá Project is now 100% owned by the Company following recent completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner, Minera Monte Aguila ("MMA").

The Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications as well as a large exploration camp.

Pepas

The Pepas Prospect is in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base at APTA (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Anzá Project - prospects

Post completion of the transaction to buy its previous JV partner, MMA, the Company began drilling at the Pepas prospect in mid-November 2024.

Drilling commenced with hole PEP012, which was positioned to confirm previous high-grade results in hole PEP001, drilled by MMA in 2022.

Holes PEP013, 014 and 015 were then rotated some 51 degrees eastward from PEP012 to begin to test what was considered by the Company's geological teams to be the controlling trend of SE to NW. As well as defining thick zones of high-grade mineralisation, a target for these holes was a clearly defined basement fault that seemed to act as a distinct marker bed to define the trend.

Figure 2. Plan of holes

PEP014 entered mineralised tuffs just below surface, and continued in high grade mineralisation until the basement fault was intersected at 75m. The hole was terminated at 78m.

Figure 3. Section, PEP014

Most of the length of PEP014 above the fault, was mineralised with a composite intersection of 75.1m @ 5.58g/t Au being calculated, from surface.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP014 0 75.1 75.1 5.58 including 12.85 24.35 11.5 8.34 including 30.25 44.2 13.95 13.68

Table 1. Drill Intercepts

Discussion and ongoing drilling

Holes PEP013 through PEP015 all intersected the basement fault roughly where expected, providing substantial weight to the interpreted trend. Assays from Hole PEP015 are currently with the lab for analysis.

Hole PEP016 is currently underway and is directed on the same azimuth, but positioned some distance to the SW, to test the mineralisation, overburden and structure down dip (Figure 2).

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Results from PEP014 continue the story that there is something at Pepas. Work to date has been very geologically focussed in trying to define trends and we now think we have some inkling so we look forward to progressing our drill programme and developing this picture."

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012** 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013** 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-16 403326 704912 999 -50 43

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

** Preliminary coordinates with handheld GPS. To be later verified by survey

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 176km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Post the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S, the area of the Project has increased substantially to approximately 400km2 due to the acquisition of a number of additional applications that were owned by Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

