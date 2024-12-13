Homerun Resources Inc. Granting of the Environmental License for the Belmonte High Purity Silica Sand Project

Vancouver, December 13, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the municipality of Belmonte has issued the Environmental License for Homerun's silica sand project under lease agreement with Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM), in Santa Maria Eterna District, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The license was issued on December 6, 2024 by the Secretaria Municipal de Meio Ambiente (Municipality's Environment Office), and applies to the mineral tenements 871011/1989, 871375/2007, 873385/2007 and 870141/2014. The license is valid for two years and was issued conditional to the fulfilment of the usual conditions, such as preserving the natural ecosystem, control of soil erosion and compliance with all applicable regulations.

According to the laws of the State of Bahia, this license can be considered an "Installation License" for the purpose of filing for the final Mining License at the Mining National Agency (ANM). Homerun and CBPM are working in cooperation to ensure the filing of the Mining License request. This is another important step forward in Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the Parties.

"The fact that this license was issued in such a short period of time and without any special conditions, is strong evidence of the ongoing positive reputation that Homerun has built among all levels of the Bahia Government. We will continue to work diligently to honor this trust and ensure that our business and operational activities bring major positive economic, social and environmental impacts to our community of stakeholders," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233659