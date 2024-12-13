Osisko Development Provides Bulk Sample and Underground Development Progress Update at Cariboo Gold Project

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 - Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update for its ongoing bulk sample and underground development activities at its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo" or the "Project") located in central British Columbia ("BC"), Canada.

The Company has now successfully completed 100% of the underground development, totalling approximately 1,172 meters, to access the target area of the contemplated bulk sample in the Lowhee Zone of the deposit.

Preparations are underway and in their final stages to extract 10,000 metric tonnes of mineralized material. Stope preparation is largely complete with blasting and extraction expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Results of the bulk sample are anticipated in Q1 2025 supporting ongoing work on the optimized feasibility study expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

"Our team has made significant progress on underground development with ~1.2 kilometers completed to reach the bulk sample target area. We are now in the heart of the orebody in the Lowhee Zone and getting preliminary visual confirmation of the geology underpinning the Cariboo Gold Project. We have included some images from these zones in this release and are encouraged by our preliminary assessments. Once the bulk sample is extracted, it will undergo ore sorter testing at Tomra's facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and processing into a concentrate. These steps will provide valuable grade reconciliation data relative to the resource model and validate our assumptions on ore sorting. Both efforts are expected to significantly derisk the project from a technical standpoint as we continue to progress towards securing a fully funded financing solution to advance the project," commented Sean Roosen, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Figure 1: Visible sulfide mineralization in the bottom sill development.





Figure 2: Bulk sample location. Ramp progress 100% complete.





Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Downton, P.Geo., Chief Resource Geologist of Osisko Development, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Technical Reports

Information relating to the Cariboo Gold Project and the current feasibility on the Cariboo Gold Project and the assumptions, qualifications and limitations thereof is supported by the technical report titled "Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Well, British Columbia, Canada", dated January 10, 2023 (amended January 12, 2023) with an effective date of December 30, 2022 prepared for the Company by independent representatives BBA Engineering Ltd. and supported by independent consulting firms, including InnovExplo Inc., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Golder Associates Ltd. (amalgamated with WSP Canada Inc. on January 1, 2023, to form WSP Canada Inc.), WSP USA Inc., Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd., Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd., KCC Geoconsulting Inc., and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (the " 2023 Cariboo FS"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Cariboo Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Company's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Director, Investor Relations Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Email: prabenok@osiskodev.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

