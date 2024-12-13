Falcon Gold Announces Termination of CentreLine Drilling Contract, Engagement of New Drilling Contractor for its Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2024 - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF);("Falcon" or the"Company") announces the termination of its drilling contract with "CentreLine" Drilling for its Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The company has engaged a new drilling contractor better equipped to meet the operational and technical requirements of the project.

Due to significant delays the company had no choice but to terminate its contract with CentreLine. This decision comes as part of Falcon Gold's commitment to ensuring efficient and timely exploration activities while maintaining high standards of operations.

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer states; "The delays and challenges we experienced necessitated a change. Our newly selected drilling contractor brings the expertise and reliability required to meet the project's demands and keep us on track with our exploration goals."

The new drilling contractor, whose details will be disclosed in a subsequent update, is recognized for their extensive experience in mineral exploration and ability to adapt to complex geological conditions. Falcon Gold anticipates an efficient handover and minimal disruption to project timelines as drilling activities resume under the new partnership.

The Company has paused all operations and plans to resume after the Christmas break, we look forward to updating shareholders once operations have resumed.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing quality projects in the Americas. The company's portfolio includes properties with significant potential for gold, silver, and base metals. Falcon Gold's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders through responsible exploration and development.

